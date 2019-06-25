Sanara MedTech Inc. Announces Expanded Line of Credit, Launch of BIAKOS Antimicrobial Skin & Wound Cleanser and Approval of Stock Purchase Program

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2019 / Sanara MedTech Inc. (OTCQB: SMTI) Based in Fort Worth, Texas, Sanara MedTech Inc. ("Sanara" or the "Company"), a provider of surgical and chronic wound care products dedicated to improving patient outcomes, today announced (1) an expanded line of credit with Cadence Bank, (2) the launch of BIAKOS Antimicrobial Skin & Wound Cleanser, and (3) the approval of a stock purchase program.

Expanded Line of Credit with Cadence Bank

The Company recently amended and expanded its line of credit with Cadence Bank from $1.0 million to $2.5 million. The expanded line of credit will provide the Company with additional working capital for its product pipeline, sales force expansion and other corporate purposes.

BIAKOS Antimicrobial Skin & Wound Cleanser to Launch in July 2019

The Company announced that it expects to begin selling BIAKOS Antimicrobial Skin & Wound Cleanser in July 2019 through its wound care distribution channels. BIAKOS Antimicrobial Skin & Wound Cleanser is an FDA cleared patented wound cleansing spray that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate biofilm. Various clinicians in selected post-acute care settings have experienced promising clinical results using BIAKOS in conjunction with the Sanara HYCOL hydrolyzed collagen product.

Shawn Bowman, President, Wound Care Division, stated, "BIAKOS Antimicrobial Skin & Wound Cleanser is a unique multi-functional solution which has demonstrated excellent clinical efficacy. This is a large opportunity and there is only one primary competitor in the marketplace. This competitor has a market cap of nearly $500 million and we believe our clinical results and existing distribution channels will allow us to quickly become the market leader in biofilm management."

Approval of Stock Purchase Program

The Company's Board of Directors has authorized the Company to purchase up to 5.0% of the current outstanding shares of the Company's common stock from time to time in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions at prevailing market prices, depending on market conditions. The repurchase program has no time limit and may be discontinued at any time, however the Company will use its best efforts to complete the repurchase program by the end of 2019. All shares repurchased, whether through open market or privately negotiated transactions, will be restored to the status of authorized but unissued stock.

Ron Nixon, Executive Chairman of the Board, stated, "The Board fundamentally believes that the Company's stock is undervalued at current prices and the stock repurchase program provides a meaningful way to deliver value to our shareholders."

About Sanara MedTech Inc.

With our focus on improving patient outcomes with evidenced-based healing solutions, Sanara MedTech Inc. develops, markets and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, clinics and all post-acute care settings. We continue to seek long-term strategic partnerships with a focus on products that complement our existing portfolio and provide more efficacious outcomes at a lower overall cost. Our products are sold in the North American advanced wound care and surgical tissue repair markets. Sanara MedTech Inc. sells and distributes CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant, HYCOL Hydrolyzed Collagen, BIAKOS Antimicrobial Skin & Wound Cleanser and PULSAR II Advanced Wound Irrigation System (AWI).

For more information, visit WNDM.com.

