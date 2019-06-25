Experion Holdings Ltd.: Experion Announces Letter of Intent with Polish Import and Distribution Company

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2019 / Experion Holdings Ltd. ("Experion" or the "Company") (TSXV: EXP) (OTCQB:EXPFF) (FRANKFURT:MB31), formerly Viridium Pacific Group Ltd., is pleased to announce that it has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent ('LOI') with a Polish Import and distribution Company ('Polish Company') to export medical flower products to Poland for scientific purposes.

The executed LOI consist of two parts, part one, will see Experion exporting medical flower products to Poland for scientific purposes enabling the Polish Company to test and develop Experion's flower products. Upon the successful testing and development of the flower products and once a viable export and import channel has been established between Canada and Poland, part two of the LOI will commence which will see Experion exporting increased quantities of its flower products into Poland for medical use. Experion will also have completed its EU GMP certification which will allow for part two of the LOI.

Mr. Jay Garnett, Chief Executive Officer commented, "The LOI represents a major milestone for Experion. As medical marijuana becomes more legalized around the world, Experion continues to focus on the vast export market in countries with early opportunities. By exporting products for scientific research, we are able to move past barriers to entry and be one of the first Canadian producers to enter Poland"

Pursuant to the LOI, Experion and the Polish Import Company will work towards a definitive agreement as Experion seeks to increase export opportunities in Europe and continue to build Experion's international distribution chain.

Mr. Jay Garnett further commented "I am truly proud of the work that the team has done and the great strides we have made to date. This is yet another result of solid teamwork that can only be achieved by having a shared vision and goal as we work diligently to unlock value for our most important asset and audience - our shareholders.

About Experion Holdings Ltd.

Experion Holdings Ltd. is the parent company of Experion Biotechnologies Inc., a Health Canada licensed cultivator and processor of Cannabis, based in Mission, BC; and EFX Laboratories Inc., a medical products production and clinical research company based in Calgary, AB.

Experion Holdings Ltd. is invested in a portfolio of products to address a wide spectrum of consumer needs' including Medical, Adult-use, and Wellness and Therapeutic products.

For further information, please visit the Company's website www.experionwellness.com or contact:

Experion Holdings Ltd

Judy-Ann Pottinger, Investor Relations

Tel: (604) 617-5290

judy-ann@experionwellness.com

We invite all investors and other interested parties to join the Experion Holdings portal on 8020 Connect. Join here: http://connects.company/Experion

Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Although the Company believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, forecast, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking information as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: the state of the financial markets for the Company's equity securities; recent market volatility; the Company's ability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies; the risks identified in the Filing Statement, and other risks and factors that the Company is unaware of at this time. The reader is referred to the Filing Statement dated September 25, 2017 and/or the most recent annual and interim Management's Discussion and Analysis for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

