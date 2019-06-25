The deal introduced a 15-year grace period for household PV system owners, during which they could choose whether to take net metering payments based on assumed energy use or a potential new system based on actual use and measured by smart meters.The Flanders energy regulator is appealing a decision made by the region's parliament in March which permits the owners of residential PV systems to enjoy the benefits of a net metering scheme which calculates tariffs based on presumed electricity consumption. The agreement, which Flemish regulator the VREG will appeal to the Belgian Constitutional Court, ...

