EastWest BioScience Group: EastWest Bioscience Starts Production of CBD Pet Treats for the US Market

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2019 / EastWest Bioscience (the "Company" or "EastWest") (TSX.V: EAST) announces that, further to its News Release on April 26th, 2019, that the Company has started production of CBD infused Chill Dog and Quick Cat for the US Market.

+CBD Chill Dog and +CBD Quick Cat will be sold through the company's Kentucky based distribution arm, EastWest Science USA. The products are currently in production and scheduled to be available in August. EastWest is working with distributors in the US for product launch pre-orders.

"The Company views the growth estimates for CBD pet products as a significant and early trend in the CBD industry. We are speaking to several distributors and retailers who are very excited about our newest products." Says Fanika Jovanovic Perika, Global Business Development Leader, EastWest Bioscience.

EastWest's product development and sales strategy for pet treats in the USA will mirror the Company's Canadian sales strategy: gain brand awareness and establish distribution relationships for broad product distribution. As it establishes relationships with various distributors to sell the Company's unique and innovative hemp-based products, the Company is readying to expand each product to +CBD.

The Company's "CBD Ready" formulation strategy will result in 12 niche-market pet treats products available to the US market: six hemp-based pet treats with CBD and six hemp-based pet treats without CBD, catering to all market segments. As EastWest's hemp products become established in retail stores and distribution networks, it lowers the barrier of entry for the Company's CBD infused products.

"As demand of Hemp and CBD products continues to grow, EastWest is excited to be making headway with our Natural Pet Science +CBD line. Pet Care is one of the hottest trending segments of the CBD industry." States Rodney Gelineau, CEO of EastWest Bioscience.

About EastWest Bioscience Group

EastWest Bioscience is a vertically integrated wellness company with the infrastructure to become a global giant in the Hemp & CBD consumer health market. Since it was founded in 2016, EastWest continues to grow as a high-quality producer, manufacturer and distributor of multiple lines of premium health and hemp products. EastWest currently has more than 200+ NPN's in its stable of products.

EastWest's Hemp consumer product lines are divided into four distinct brands: 1) Natural Advancement - natural biopharmaceutical health supplements; 2) Earth's Menu - all-natural hemp superfoods; 3) Natural Pet Science - pet food and pet supplements; and 4) ChanvreHemp - all-natural health and beauty products.

In Canada, EastWest has a 34,000 Sq. Ft, Health Canada-licensed, GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) - certified manufacturing facility and produces premium nutraceutical brands, offering natural products for a preventive care lifestyle. EastWest and Benchmark Botanicals (BBT-CSE) also have a Joint Venture Intent to accelerate acquisition of Processor, Analytical and Research and Development licenses under the Cannabis Act in EastWest's Penticton facility. These three classes of the Cannabis Act license will allow Benchmark and EastWest to build out an extensive extraction, laboratory, and research facility at EastWest's Health Canada Certified facility.

In the USA, EastWest USA has a Joint Venture with Azema Sciences, securing for EastWest first rights on Azema's output of bulk CBD and finished CBD products manufactured, and which are ready for sale in the USA and globally. EastWest Science USA ("EastWest USA"), EastWest's US operating division, will be the preferred distributor for Azema's finished goods. These finished products will include CBD creams, tinctures and salves which are products not currently in EastWest's catalogue. Additionally, EastWest will have first right of refusal to all potential opportunities relating to Azema's Kentucky based CBD processing facility. EastWest currently has TSX Approval for sale of its consumer products in 21 US States.

EastWest's international expansion continues with reach into important key markets in New Zealand, Australia, and Asia through a distributor agreement with New Zealand Hemp Brokers. Headquartered in Rotorua, New Zealand, NZ Hemp Brokers have quickly grown to become one of the country's most trusted industrial hemp wholesalers, and New Zealand's only import/export broker specialising in hemp products. NZ Hemp Brokers is licensed by the NZ Ministry of Health to grow, trade in and process industrial hemp, are registered brokers and certified in hemp medicine by the NZ Hemp Foundation.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

EASTWEST BIOSCIENCE GROUP

"Rodney Gelineau"

Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Director

TSXV - Symbol: EAST

Company Website: www.eastwestbioscience.com

Contact: Nicholas Vincent - Investor Relations on 1-800-409-1930 or investors@eastwestscience.com.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the terms and conditions of the Acquisition. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: EastWest Bioscience Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/549718/EastWest-Bioscience-Starts-Production-of-CBD-Pet-Treats-for-the-US-Market