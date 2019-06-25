CounterPath Corporation: CounterPath Receives 2019 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award

Bria Teams Honored for Exceptional Innovation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2019 / CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ: CPAH) (TSX: PATH), a global provider of award-winning Unified Communications solutions for enterprises and solution providers, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company helping clients build communities in print, in person and online, has named Bria Teams as a 2019 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award winner.

Bria Teams is a subscription-based cloud service that unifies team communications and collaboration across desktop and mobile devices, enabling organizations to enhance team productivity and improve business processes. SMBs and enterprises can easily integrate Bria Teams with their existing call server (PBX) or VoIP service, allowing users to take their business number with them as their single identity. Bria Teams combines all of CounterPath's core technologies of team high-definition (HD) voice and video calling, secure corporate messaging, presence, message synchronization, and screen sharing -- all hosted by CounterPath from the cloud. Bria Teams overlays an organization's infrastructure to leverage its existing investments, reducing both costs and complexity. A major update to Bria Teams was announced recently with the launch of Bria Teams Pro, a new addition that adds dedicated high-definition virtual meeting room for each user to facilitate voice and video conferencing for up to 200 participants.

"It gives me great pleasure to honor CounterPath as a 2019 recipient of TMC's Unified Communications Product of the Year Award for their innovative solution, Bria Teams," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Our judges were very impressed with the ingenuity and excellence displayed by CounterPath in their ground-breaking work on Bria Teams."

"Bria Teams is a comprehensive unified communications and collaboration offering aimed at easing and facilitating SMB communications. It reduces the requirement to have separate and costly applications such as Slack, Zoom or other messaging and video conferencing services. Its vast features and capabilities help simplify business interactions and enhance efficiencies. We are honored to be recognized by TMC as the Unified Communications Product of the Year. We are proud of this achievement and will continue to deliver premium unified communication and collaboration solutions," said Todd Carothers, EVP of Sales, Marketing, and Product, CounterPath.

Winners of the 2019 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award will be announced online and highlighted in INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine online.

About CounterPath

CounterPath Unified Communications solutions are changing the face of telecommunications. An industry and user favorite, Bria softphones for desktop, tablet, and mobile devices, together with Stretto Platform server solutions, enable service providers, OEMs, and enterprises large and small around the globe to offer a seamless and unified communications experience across any networks. The Bria and Stretto combination enables an improved user experience as an overlay to the most popular UC and IMS telephony and applications servers on the market today. Standards-based, cost-effective and reliable, CounterPath's award-winning solutions deliver high-quality voice and video calling, messaging, and presence offerings to our customers such as AT&T, Avaya, Bell Canada, BT, Liberty Global, Ribbon Communications, Uber, and Vonex. Visit counterpath.com and follow @counterpath.

About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine

INTERNET TELEPHONY has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998. Beginning with the first issue, INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com. Follow INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine on Twitter or join our Linked In group. Subscribe or visit www.itmag.com.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet.

Contacts

Mabel Louie

Vice President, Marketing

mlouie@counterpath.com

Investor Relations

ir@counterpath.com

SOURCE: CounterPath Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/549763/CounterPath-Receives-2019-Unified-Communications-Product-of-the-Year-Award