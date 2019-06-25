Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, and the provider of on premise and cloud collaborative stowage planning solutions, announced that Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL) has chosen the Navis stowage planning software StowMan for effectively stowing vessels in its container ship fleet.

Hong-Kong-based OOCL currently operates a fleet of 100+ container vessels ranging between 21,400 and 2,900 TEU that are planned by stowage planners who are based in strategic planning regions. With the advanced multifunctional stowage operation system of StowMan, vessel planners will be able to optimize the stowage planning results for fleet utilization based on improved visibility and efficiency.

StowMan is capable of utilizing the results of the stability and stress calculations, slot definitions and lashing rules as well as dangerous goods segregation and stowage rules produced by the onboard loading computer MACS3, which parts of the OOCL fleet are equipped with. Planners share the same view on stowage-relevant key performance indicators as the crew on board helps to optimize the cargo load and trim based on accurate vessel profile information.

Currently, more than 50 carriers and logistics providers including a third of the top ten ocean carriers with 3,000+ users worldwide, stow their vessels with StowMan. Since it has been established, the MACS3's library has increased to more than 6,000 vessel profiles. MACS3 incorporates a comprehensive scope of latest updates of cargo securing rules of classification societies, IMDG stowage guidelines and segregation codes to ensure the highest possible safety standards.

"We are encouraged by the growing momentum of ocean carriers leveraging our technology," said Bruce Jacquemard, Chief Customer Officer at Navis. "Customers using StowMan have been able to achieve record stows, proving the value our product development strategy promises. Based on accurate vessel profile information, a comprehensive scope of relevant planning functionalities and the incorporation of latest regulation updates, users will be able to achieve the next level of productivity."

In February 2019, with the help of StowMan, ONE has broken the last reported world record for the largest amount of cargo ever stowed, carrying over 19,100 TEU onboard the MOL Tribute. The record load surpasses the record previously announced by Maersk at 19,038 TEU, achieved in August 2018.

To learn more, visit www.navis.com

About Navis, LLC

Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, is a provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world's leading terminal operators and ocean carriers. Navis combines industry best practices with innovative technology and world-class services to enable our customers to maximize performance and reduce risk. Whether tracking cargo through a port, automating equipment operations, or managing multiple terminals through an integrated, centralized solution, Navis provides a holistic approach to operational optimization, providing customers with improved visibility, velocity and measurable business results. www.navis.com

About Cargotec Corporation

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec's sales in 2018 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 12,000 people. www.cargotec.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190625005136/en/

Contacts:

Steffi Karsten

Navis Carrier Vessel Solutions

T+49 40 830 33 256

steffi.karsten@navis.com

Geena Pandolfi

Affect

T+1 212 398 9680

gpandolfi@affect.com