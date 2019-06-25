Appian Corporation: Appian Announces Winners of its Annual Hackathon at Appian World

RESTON, Va., June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) congratulates the winners of the Appian World 2019 Hackathon. Participants were tasked with leveraging the Appian platform to showcase the effectiveness and speed of low-code development. Hundreds of registrations were narrowed down to three winners by a seasoned panel of judges including Black Girls Code Founder and CEO, Kimberly Bryant and Neil Ward-Dutton, IDC's VP of AI and DX European Research Practices and Appian executives.

Finalists attended Appian World 2019 in San Diego, CA where they showcased their solutions to the all-star panel of judges. The judges based their decisions on the originality of the idea underlying the application, how well that idea was executed by the developer, and the beneficial impact of the solution. The submissions, covering a variety of industries and use cases, all exemplified the power and simplicity of building enterprise applications on the Appian platform.

The 2019 winners are:

First Place: Kno.IT.All (https://devpost.com/software/ifeed) by Colleen Yu, Bryant Glover, Mehdi Naghdi Tam, and Fiona Margareten

Kno.IT.All is an intelligent knowledge-base leveraging the latest machine learning technologies. Kno.IT.All connects humans to humans and information to humans, so we can stop working hard and start working smart.

Second Place: CookieSmart (https://devpost.com/software/cookiesmart-bringing-technology-to-scouts) by Paurush Saxena of ITG

A mobile ready application that allows Girl Scouts to easily collect, track and submit their Cookie orders.

Third Place: What's for Dinner? (https://devpost.com/software/what-s-for-dinner-idaumc) by Jim Conner

This application will help you answer one of the most challenging of family questions - What's for Dinner? Although this application helps you to identify and discover your meal, it's not really about food. The inspiration was to explore and learn how Appian, micro-services, and practical amplified intelligence can be combined to create a new and more compelling application and user experience.

Prizes included cashin Fort Lauderdale, Florida on March 8th to 11th. In addition, the winners are receiving promotion of their application on the Appian.com site, and on the online Appian Community .

Malcolm Ross, Vice President of Product Marketing at Appian, said, "Bringing ideas to solution using traditional software technology is hard, and our mission at Appian is to make building those solutions simple. Each year the hackathon is open to anyone across the globe, challenging them to take an idea and turn it into a unique enterprise application using a free instance of our cloud platform. It is simply amazing to see what our contestants were able to develop using our low-code platform in such a short time. We congratulate our winners and look forward to doing it all over again next year."

