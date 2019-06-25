Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.: Award-Winning Creatives John Murnane and James Coulson Join Viewpoint

NEWTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2019 / Viewpoint Creative, a leading boutique production and branding agency, and wholly-owned subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN), has hired John Murnane as Director of Content and James Coulson as Senior Creative Director.

John Murnane is an Emmy Award-winning producer with 15 years of production experience, spanning television, advertising and digital content. Prior to Viewpoint, he was Executive Producer at Weber Shandwick, leading the global PR agency's largest video content practice. Mr. Murnane has produced award-winning branded films for clients including Harley Davidson, Maine Lobster, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, John Hancock, Honeywell and The Broad Institute. He began his career in New York City, where he worked on documentary series and programming for networks including ESPN, Fox Sports, Spike and ABC.

James Coulson began his career at the BBC in London. His clients have included BMW, Nike, IBM, Lionsgate, Samsung and Reebok, and he has led teams in all aspects of creative development and production for studios such as Imaginary Forces, Trollbäck+Company and Psyop in New York. Mr. Coulson oversaw the re-brand of the Sci Fi Channel to Syfy, and he has also successfully launched his own documentary series, "Other America."

"James and John are extremely talented and successful creative executives in the prime of their careers," states Dave Shilale, General Manager of Viewpoint. "With their extensive experience in video production and creative services for dozens of clients, we have significantly expanded our team to service our fast-growing roster of consumer brand and corporate clients."

About Viewpoint Creative

Founded in 1988, Viewpoint Creative is a full-service boutique creative, content and production house headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. The company occupies 12,000 square feet in the Chapel Bridge Complex, which serves as home base to a staff of more than two dozen strategic creatives, including; creative directors, writers, designers, editors, animators, directors and producers, and includes a full complement of production capabilities across seven edit rooms, multiple seats of After Effects and Cinema 4D, an internal cyc'd production studio as well as a surround-sound mix, record and podcast studio.

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company. Through our subsidiaries 42West and The Door, we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the entertainment and lifestyle industries. The Door and 42West are both recognized global leaders in PR services for their respective industries and, in December 2017, the New York Observer listed them, respectively, as the third and fourth most powerful PR firms of any kind in the United States. Dolphin's recent acquisition of Viewpoint Creative adds full-service creative branding and production capabilities to our marketing group. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series.

