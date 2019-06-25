A7FL: American 7s Football League Pacts With ELEVEN Sports to Expand US Television Distribution of 2019 Playoffs

A7FL's Unique No Helmets No Pads Football to Reach 30 Million Potential Fans Nationally including DirecTV, U-verse, and FiOS

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2019 / American 7s Football League (A7FL), the first no helmets no pads full-contact tackle football league, today announced a television distribution agreement with ELEVEN Sports Network to air the A7FL's 2019 Playoffs including the July 14 Championship Game. Football fans across the U.S. can watch the A7FL 2019 Playoffs on ELEVEN Sports Network television starting the week of July 1st on DirecTV (Channel 623), Fios (Channel 597), and U-verse (Channel 1665).

For 2019, The A7FL will hold the Elite 8 round of its fifth annual Playoffs at Sylvester Land Field in Roselle, NJ (tickets are on sale online exclusively at A7FL.com). Since its inception in 2014, the A7FL has amassed over 500K social media followers, generated over 100M video views and received tremendous press and viral exposure from outlets such as Sports Illustrated, Sporting News, and Bleacher Report. Through ELEVEN Sports Network's distribution with DirecTV, U-verse, and Fios, the A7FL 2019 Playoffs and Championship will be accessible to millions of U.S. television homes and online via Twitch and Facebook Watch.

American 7s Football, The Game America Wants

Sener Korkusuz CEO of A7FL said: "Last season we reached millions of new fans for the first time with ELEVEN Sports and we're thrilled to build on our relationship to bring the high-quality entertainment of American 7s Football to even more sports fans across the country." Ryan DePaul, President of A7FL said: "We are spring football, we're 7 on 7, no pads, and full contact, that's what makes our game so exciting to watch. The more exposure our athletes can get, the better, these guys give 100% of their passion to keep playing the game they love, so it's awesome they get to be on TV with ELEVEN Sports, we couldn't be happier."

This agreement awards ELEVEN Sports Network the television rights to broadcast the A7FL 2019 Playoffs and Championship game, and follows the league's latest announcement of their exclusive live streaming agreement with Twitch in April.

About A7FL:

Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, the American 7s Football League is the world's first and largest no pads, no helmets, tackle football league. The goal of the A7FL is to make football safer by fixing the way players tackle and practically eliminating repetitive head to head contact, all without sacrificing the physicality of the game that football fans love. The A7FL distribution platform provides for exciting spring football entertainment as well as the expansion of American 7s football competition internationally. For more information, visit www.A7FL.com.

About ELEVEN Sports:

ELEVEN SPORTS is available in 70 million homes worldwide in Belgium, Italy, Luxembourg, Poland, Singapore, Taiwan and the United States. Launched in the U.S in March 2017, ELEVEN SPORTS is dedicated to delivering world-class domestic and international sports and lifestyle entertainment 'For The Fans'. Sports fans will be treated to a unique mix of emerging and established sports combined to provide engaging and compelling LIVE entertainment, placing the viewer at the very heart of the action.

Media Contact:

Sener Korkusuz

Phone: 561-877-0992

Email: info@a7fl.com

Related Video

Related Files

2019 A7FL Press Sheet

Canvas8 A7FL Case Study

Additional Links

A7FL on Twitch

A7FL on YouTube

SOURCE: A7FL

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/549782/American-7s-Football-League-Pacts-With-ELEVEN-Sports-to-Expand-US-Television-Distribution-of-2019-Playoffs