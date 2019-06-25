International Cannabrands Inc.: International Cannabrands Announces La Vida Verde Signs Sales Expansion Agreement with the Bettie Janes and Receives Annual Distribution License

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2019 / International Cannabrands Inc. (CSE: JUJU) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its 51% subsidiary La Vida Verde, Inc., has entered into an agreement with Bettie Janes, LLC to further expand sales efforts throughout Northern California.

Bettie Janes is a women-owned and operated sales force based in San Francisco, CA., comprised of eight reps with a client list of 100+ dispensaries and a larger network of 200 retailers in Northern California.

Eric Hara, CEO of La Vida Verde commented: "We believe in the team behind Bettie Janes and we look forward to working alongside them to expand our retail footprint."

Varina Sims, CEO of Bettie Janes added: "Consistent product sales can be a company's most challenging task due to the increasing level of competition and the difficulty of securing facetime with buyers. We've established strong working relationships with buyers throughout California and will leverage our network to ensure LVV's family of brands gets the best exposure possible to the purchasing decision makers."

LVV continues to expand its sales and marketing efforts in Q2, and management believes it can materially increase market share in existing and new territories within California while enhancing profitability.

In addition, LVV received its Annual Distribution License in California to June 2020. Bryce Berryessa, President of LVV explained: "While the barrier to entry for temporary licenses in California was low (only local authorization was needed), the process for obtaining an annual license is much more intensive and requires lengthy disclosures, approval of processes, and multiple inspections by state officials. We believe that securing this annual license gives us a strong competitive advantage in the regulated market as we speculate that many of the temporary licenses issued will not be converted to annuals."

About La Vida Verde, Inc.

In addition to LVV's wholesale flower, packaged flower, pre-rolls and blunts, its differentiating products include gummies, upscale protein bars, new chocolate forms and super cookies. LVV Brands currently include Skunk Feather Cannabis and Blank Brand. LVV has been operating in California since 2015, and currently has extraction, manufacturing and distribution capability. LVV is a leader in the extraction field, being one of the first to incorporate full spectrum testing in every product, testing for potency, terpenes, pesticides and residual solvents. Its concentrates are pharmaceutical grade and free of any pesticides, microbial contaminants, heavy metals or additives. LVV has recently doubled its manufacturing capability and has installed state-of-the-art technology. LVV believes that the best medicine starts with the food you eat and it takes pride in producing products for people who are search for a natural and healthy alternative for nurturing their bodies. All its products use only healthy fats, are vegan, organic, gluten-free, paleo friendly and low glycemic.

About Bettie Janes, LLC

Betties Janes' management team incorporates over 10 years of field sales enablement and sales operations experience providing their partners with an industry-leading field sales team. They help clients to curate their menus, get on dispensary shelves, increase sales, and improve customer loyalty by placing a high priority on follow-through and clear, consistent communication. See www.bettiejanes.com.

About International Cannabrands (ICI)

ICI's strategy centers on acquiring micro brands, distribution and specific manufacturing/cultivation companies in the cannabis space. The Company's business model is to generate revenue from cannabis cultivation, brands ranging from flower to edibles and from THC to CBD, oil extraction, ancillary products and apparel in the United States. ICI markets products with THC content where that practice has been legalized at the state level through either medicinal or full recreational use. ICI also markets products containing CBD in the US and internationally. ICI owns 51% of La Vide Verde, Inc. and has the exclusive rights to Julian Marley's JuJu Royal brand. The Company believes as the legal cannabis market evolves, high-quality, unique products will increasingly capture market share and provide a valuable platform for growth.

International Cannabrands Contact:

Steve Gormley Chief Executive Officer 1045 Lincoln Street, #106 Denver, Colorado 80203 Ph: (323) 828-4321 or steve.gormley@intlcannabrands.com Media Inquiries: media@jujuroyal.net

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Disclaimer concerning Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included herein constitute "forward-looking statements" relating to the performance of LVV and the Company and the benefits it expects to receive from its relationship with Bettie Janes, within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties regarding the Company are described in its publicly-available disclosure documents filed by the Company on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent the Company's expectations as of the date of this news release, or as of the date they are otherwise stated to be made, and subsequent events may cause these expectations to change. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.

