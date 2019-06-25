Decision Diagnostics Corp.: DECN in Pact with Mega Pet Products Retailer Fetch for Pets Tripling Market For Company's Petsure Test Strips and Genultimate! 4pets Test Strips and Meters

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2019 / Decision Diagnostics Corp. (OTC PINK: DECN) is a 17 year old, diabetes-focused bio-technology R&D firm, manufacturer, quality plan administrator, FDA registered medical device customer support organization, and exclusive worldwide sales and regulatory process agent for the GenUltimate! ("Sunshine") diabetes test strip, the internationally launched GenSure! ("Feather") diabetes test strip, and its GenChoice! ("Ladybug") test strip now under review for FDA 510K clearance. The company also markets the PetSure! test strip for the diabetic testing of dogs and cats, a diagnostic specifically designed to run on the market leading Zoetis Alpha Trak meter system, and the GenUltimate! 4Pets test strip and Avantage! meter launched earlier in 2019, and the landmark GenUltimate! TBG ("Dragonfly") highly precise and outre' accurate diabetes testing system, launched on June 6, 2019, in select off-shore markets.

Today the company announced the entering of an agreement with New York based pet supplies mega-seller, Fetch For Pets, for the sale and distribution of DECN's PetSure test strips that run on the market leading Zoetis Alpha Trak meter system, and our GenUltimate 4Pets system for the testing of dogs, cats and horses.

Keith Berman, CEO of DECN commented, "We have been in talks with Fetch for a number of months, and last week we came together in an arrangement new to the pet testing industry. Fetch will represent our products in a number of pet markets, including sales to big box pet department stores such as PetSmart and PetCo etc., on-line sales, other e-commerce sales, and those veterinary practices and hospitals where there is a products store. We will be much more specific about the size of the arrangement and our joint expectations just after the upcoming holiday, and will introduce our shareholders, investors, and other interested parties to the Fetch CEO."

ABOUT DECISION DIAGNOSTICS CORP.

Decision Diagnostics Corp. is the leading manufacturer and worldwide distributor of diabetic test strips engineered to operate on legacy glucose meters. DECN's products are designed to operate efficiently and less expensively on certain glucose meters already in use by almost 7.5 million diabetics worldwide, and by owners of over 400,000 dogs and cats worldwide. With new inspired technology diabetic test strips already in the final stages of development, DECN products compete on a worldwide scale with legacy manufacturers currently selling to 71+ percent of a $12 billion at-home testing market.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains the company's forward-looking statements which are based on management's current expectations and assumptions as of June 24, 2019, regarding the company's business and performance, its prospects, current factors, the economy, and other future conditions and forecasts of future events, circumstances, and results.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Decision Diagnostics Corp.

Keith Berman (805) 446-2973

info@decisiondiagnostics.com

www.genultimate.com

www.petsureteststrips.com

www.pharmatechdirect.com

SOURCE: Decision Diagnostics Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/549749/DECN-in-Pact-with-Mega-Pet-Products-Retailer-Fetch-for-Pets-Tripling-Market-For-Companys-Petsure-Test-Strips-and-Genultimate-4pets-Test-Strips-and-Meters