OL GROUPE: OL GROUPE: TRANSFER OF BRAZILIAN MIDFIELDER JEAN LUCAS FROM FLAMENGO TO OL

Lyon, 25 June 2019



Olympique Lyonnais is very pleased to announce an agreement with the Brazilian club Flamengo to bring the promising young Brazilian midfielder Jean Lucas de Souza Oliveira to Lyon. Jean Lucas has been playing with the Santos club since the beginning of the Brazilian season.

The amount of the transfer is €8 million, plus an earn-out on a potential future transfer.

Jean Lucas has signed a five-year contract with Olympique Lyonnais, i.e. from 1 July 2019 to 30 June 2024. Trained at Flamengo, the club with which he played his first Brazilian league match in 2018, this rising star was loaned at the start of the season to Santos. He played the first nine matches of the season with Santos, which is in second place in the Brasileirão Série A, currently suspended for the Copa America.





