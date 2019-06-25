BitMax.io (BTMX.com) Announces Listing of Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2019 / BitMax.io (BTMX.com) has announced the listing of STPT, the native token of Standard Tokenization Protocol, a decentralized network for the tokenization of any asset.

Trading for the STPT/BTC and STPT/USDT pairs will enabled on Tuesday, June 25th at 10:00am EDT.

As part of listing collaboration, the BitMax.io team will provide strategic support to the STP teamthroughout the platform launch. "STP is a necessary project for the overall space" explains Dr. George Cao, Co-Founder & CEO of BitMax.io. "Their focus on unlocking value and building an ecosystem of high-quality assets in this industry made our decision to list them very easy."

With the listing of STPT, BitMax.io will strengthen its leading trading platform status by continuously adding solid projects, as well as providemore diversified global exposure to the Standard Tokenization Protocol.

About Standard Tokenization Protocol and STPT

Standard Tokenization Protocol's STP-Standard is an open-source standard that defines how tokenized assets are generated, issued, sent, and received while complying with all necessary regulations. The protocol allows assets of all kinds to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any ERC20 platform.

Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol's on-chain Compliance Validator to verify compliance with relevant regulations (i.e. KYC, AML, Accreditation, etc.) as well as any issuer-specific requirements (i.e. ownership concentration, holding periods, voting). The Validator Committee will serve an advisory function to ensure the Compliance Validator is enforcing the most up-to-date legislation at all times.

About BitMax.io (BTMX.com)

BitMax.io is the industry's next-generation digital asset trading platform that provides a broad range of financial products and services to both retail and institutional clients across the globe. This innovative trading platform was founded by a group of Wall Street quant trading veterans and built upon the core values of blockchain, transparency and reliability, to deliver high-quality client services and trading experience.

BitMax.io always strives to provide its global users with a comprehensive set of trading products. BitMax.io enabled margin trading on Feb. 14th, 2019. The margin trading function is another step forward from a product-offering perspective to better serve their dynamic trading needs. For BitMax.io users who understand and acknowledge the risks involved in margin trading, they are now able to leverage their tradable asset for potential higher return on investment through margin trading with sound risk management. The list of digital assets that can be traded on margin has increased from initial four to 18 different tokens, even including BTMX. It's another pioneering move for BitMax.io to enable margin trading in its own native token. It expands the utility functions of BTMX, and incentivizes liquidity on the platform. (The margin trading function of BitMax.io is not available for North American markets.)

Similar to the innovative margin trading launched on BitMax.io, introduction of this unique Volatility Card has again showcased the team's deep understanding of inner working of capital market and their advanced expertise in financial product design. BitMax.io Volatility Card is the first volatility-linked derivative product of this platform that allows global users to forecast and trade off price fluctuation of underlying major coins during preset time windows in a simple yet effective way. Named as Turtle and Bunny Card after Aesop's fable - the Tortoise and the Hare, the card has quasi-option structure for underlying trading pairs yet largely simplified payout form. User can purchase different card for the prediction of price movement either within certain range (Turtle Card) or above certain range (Bunny Card). Those who predict correct range of price movement will receive the payout equivalent to notional value of the card. Volatility Card uses simplified payout form without complication of settlement and clearing issues common for real currency options. Users just simply select which card to purchase to trade on their view of volatility of underlying asset either within or above certain range. It is easy to understand and use for all types of traders with need for either very short-term momentum trading or partial risk hedging against outsized price swing in very volatile market condition.

Conclusion

BitMax.io has experienced a significant growth since its launch in 2018 and is deeply committed to providing a high-performance, client-centric trading platform to its global client base. Currently, the platform has over 180,000 registered users, with over 53,000 active community members. The listing of STPT not only broadens its trading pair scope but also helpsattracting more volume and users to the platform.

