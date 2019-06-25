Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2019) - Spacefy Inc. (CSE: SPFY) ("Spacefy" or the "Company"), the sharing-economy marketplace for inspiring space rentals for the creative industry, today announced award-winning producer, writer and director Damian Lee has agreed to take on an important new role as Senior Advisor for Spacefy's recently-announced Production Financing Services offering, offering consulting and services for Producers seeking Government grants and tax labour rebates.

"We believe there is a substantial revenue opportunity in helping producers to tap into Government grants and tax labour rebate programs for their projects," said Lee. "There is a real need in the industry for this type of service"

With his new consulting agreement as a Senior Advisor in place, Damian has resigned from Spacefy's Board of Directors.

"Mr. Lee has been a very engaged board member," said Spacefy Chairman Michael Bradley. "He's a legendary industry veteran with over 100 production, writing and directing credits, so his industry insights and general business guidance have always been very well-received, as has his contributions to various committees. We thank him for his service and are excited to have him taking an even bigger role with Spacefy moving forward."

About Spacefy

Spacefy is a marketplace that connects creative professionals with spaces for their projects, productions, and events. Harnessing the power of the sharing economy, Spacefy gives creative professionals access to unique and underutilized spaces while enabling property owners to further monetize their space.

About Spacefy Production Financing Services



Spacefy Production Financing Services helps productions to tap into Government grants and tax labour rebates. Through Spacefy's relationships with leading production accounting firms, Spacefy's experienced advisors can help viable smaller productions to access a tier of professional consulting and financing services usually only available to larger productions.

Contact Information

Spacefy Inc.

Russ Patterson

Chief Executive Officer

russ@spacefy.com

Adelaide Capital Markets Inc.

Deborah Honig

Investor Relations

647-203-8793

deborah@adelaidecapital.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45810