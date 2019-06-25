Internet Marketing Company: Avoid Being Scammed - Use Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2019 / Compare-autoinsurance.org has released a new blog post explaining how to avoid being scammed, just by using free car insurance quotes online.

Scams are a huge problem even for the auto insurance industry. And after Hurricane Florence, the number of scams will certainly multiply. Drivers should be informed about car repair costs, insurance claim procedures and why they should work with authorized personnel only Car insurance quotes, like the ones provided by http://compare-autoinsurance.org will help drivers understand the real costs.

Auto insurance scams will make a driver unable to pay for reimbursement . Or even worse, the client can end up with a total loss of money. After making a claim, the company and their agents and adjusters will "vanish without a trace".

Pay attention to "agents" from different companies than the current insurer. Do not cooperate to people that suddenly call and claim they are insurance agents. In many cases, the victim is asked to provide multiple info, including sensitive financial info. Be vigilant and do not provide information to an unsolicited caller. Do not answer to auto-insurance questions to strangers, especially if you were not looking for coverage.

Avoid clicking on flashy pop-ups that promise really cheap coverage or high reimbursement . Pay attention to pop-up windows. The best thing to do is to call the advertised company and check if the info is real. Of course, check first if the company exists, is listed as an insurance provider, has a good standing with BBB and it is not known for scamming people.

Unethical insurance agents. Some insurance agents will try to increase the premiums of drivers in order to pocket the excess. Other insurance agents will try to get higher commissions by adding unwanted options to the driver's policy, or by trying to convince the driver to switch the current policy to a better more expensive coverage.

Online quotes can help you avoid scams . Do not work with shady websites that promise to offer high reimbursement if "You Join Now!" and ask for high upfront payments. Getting quotes directly from reputable insurance companies will totally eliminate the risk of being scammed. The client will know exactly the average costs. Additionally, drivers can use well-established brokerage websites to compare prices.

"Car insurance scams cost millions of dollars each year. Being an informed driver will help you avoid being robbed" said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

