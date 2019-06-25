Roblox Fans Can Customize Their Avatar with Exclusive New Barça Home Kit

For the first time in the club's history, FC Barcelona's new home kit is swapping the traditional Blaugrana stripes for a checkboard print

Roblox, a global online platform bringing more than 90 million people together through play, is partnering with FC Barcelona, one of the most successful international football clubs in the world, to allow Roblox users to equip their avatar with two versions of FC Barcelona's new 2019-20 home kit. Users can choose from either the "Elite Playmaker" or "Elite Striker" avatar bundles. Featuring the iconic Barça crest and Blaugrana colors, these limited-edition "FC Barcelona: Talent takes different shapes" avatar bundles let Roblox fans express their team fandom and camaraderie while they play their favorite games on Roblox. The new home kit swaps the traditional Blaugrana stripes for a checkboard print for the first time in the Club's history-a new design that takes inspiration from the city of Barcelona and the famous grid layout of the city's Eixample district, home to some of the most emblematic buildings designed by the great architect Antoni Gaudí.

(From the left): FC Barcelona Board Member Dídac Lee and Roblox Founder and CEO David Baszucki celebrate the beginning of a partnership commemorating the new FC Barcelona home kit (Photo: Business Wire)

"Roblox and FC Barcelona both deeply believe in the power of play to foster creativity and bring together a diverse and talented community," said Craig Donato, chief business officer at Roblox. "We're thrilled our global community of millions of players can show their support for FC Barcelona by customizing their avatars with these awesome new Barça 2019-2020 kits."

Statement by Dídac Lee, FC Barcelona board member and head of Digital Area. "We are proud to promote this innovative project that will blaze a trail in the world of football. It will enable us to bring FC Barcelona closer to millions of children and teenagers around the world in a way that is authentic to them, all the while helping to foster their creativity through a unique gaming experience. In the FC Barcelona Digital Area, we firmly believe that the best way to connect and generate engagement with our audience is by creating new communication channels to enable interaction across the digital realm, entertainment, and sport. This is the first of many initiatives that we will be presenting shortly."

The FC Barcelona exclusive avatar bundles are now live on the Roblox platform and free to obtain through July 9, 2019. For more information please visit http://www.roblox.com/fcbarcelona.

About Roblox

Roblox's mission is to bring the world together through play. Every month, more than 90 million people around the world have fun with friends as they explore millions of immersive digital experiences. All of these experiences are built by the Roblox community, made up of over two million creators. We believe in building a safe, civil, and diverse community-one that inspires and fosters creativity and positive relationships between people around the world. For more information, please visit https://corp.roblox.com.

About FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona was founded nearly 120 years ago in 1899, and is unique in many ways. The club is owned by its more than 145,000 members and can boast of being the most successful club in Europe over the last years. Since season 2004/05 they have won four of the Club's five Champions League titles and nine of their 25 domestic league titles. Due to its very special personality, 'Barça' is recognized as being 'more than a club'. The team's distinctive style of play is projected around the world by the best players and coaches of their time in combination with club's famous reliance on homegrown talent.

All of this goes hand in hand with its ongoing ambition to become the most admired, beloved and global sports institution on the planet. This mission is supported by such core principles as humility, effort, ambition, respect and team-work, while the club is also famed for its commitment to society, which is channeled through the FC Barcelona Foundation and its work to educate children through the positive values of sport. Such unstoppable growth in recent years has led to a global reach of more than 315 million fans and made FC Barcelona a world leader on social media.

