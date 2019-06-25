In our series of renewable energy and geopolitics interviews, Indra Øverland - head of the Center for Energy Research at the Norwegian Institute for International Affairs - explains why hydropower can be the perfect match for intermittent renewables such as solar and wind. Hydropower assets are one of the biggest geopolitical stories of the energy transition but receive almost no attention. Nations with strong hydro potential may become linchpins of regional renewable energy.Despite not being included among the "new" renewable energy technologies, hydropower is expected to play a key role in the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...