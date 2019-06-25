At the request of Tourn International AB (publ), 556800-7461, Tourn International AB (publ)'s shares will be traded on First North as from June 28, 2019. Short name: TOURN -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 8,303,350 -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0005568482 -------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 175772 -------------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4000000 -------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556800-7461 -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name -------------------------------- 3000 Consumer Goods -------------------------------- 3700 Personal & Household Goods -------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkommission. For further information, please call Eminova Fondkommission on 073-655 92 08.