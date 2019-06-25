Food Processing Suppliers Association: Pet Food Processing Comes Alive at Process Expo

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2019 / The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) today announced that it is adding a pet food production line to the PROCESS EXPO 2019 show floor. This will be the fifth production line at this year's PROCESS EXPO taking place October 8-11, 2019 at Chicago's McCormick Place with live demonstrations scheduled throughout the four day that highlight the production process for the attendee audience. This line will begin with a frozen block grinder before moving the product on to the mixer for further size reduction. From here, the product will move on to the stuffer and then the kibbler where attendees will see the final product take shape.

Participating exhibitors in this line include:

Provisur Technologies

Cozzini, LLC

Handtmann, Inc

"This production line is the cumulation of over a year's worth of work of the new FPSA Pet Food Council," said Jarrod McCarroll, Chairman of the Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) and President of Weber, Inc. "At this year's show, we have a number of exhibitors that sell to the pet food industry and several educational sessions devoted to this segment. Additionally, we will host a certification course in FSMA Preventive Controls for Animal Food and have created this production line where pet food processors can come and see equipment in action with actual product and experts on hand to talk about the process and answers any questions that our audience might have. We are extremely excited about this opportunity as we feel this is a first for the pet food industry."

"Our pet food audience grew significantly for PROCESS EXPO in 2017 and really staked its claim in this show and the organization," said David Seckman, President & CEO of the Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA). "We have ramped up our resources for this audience at this year's show, whether they are looking for solutions in protein, baking, processing or packaging, there is no show that matches PROCESS EXPO in terms of equipment and technology and that has live production lines running throughout the event. These lines help the attendees get a better feel for how the equipment operates but more importantly, how it connects to the next link in the supply chain."

The PROCESS EXPO Production Lines are part of a robust show floor activity program meant to enhance the attendee's experience at the show. Other activities include the PROCESS EXPO University educational program on the show floor, the Innovations Showcase Competition, an Oktoberfest Reception, an Augmented Reality Showcase, and other programs still to be announced this summer. Participation in all of these activities is included in the cost of PROCESS EXPO registration.

To register or for information on attending the show please visit www.myprocessexpo.com. For more information regarding exhibiting at PROCESS EXPO 2019 contact Brent Ausink at brent@fpsa.org or (757) 268-2021.

The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) is a global trade association serving suppliers in the food and beverage industries. The Association's programs and services support member's success by providing assistance in marketing their products and services, overall improvement in key business practices and many opportunities to network among industry colleagues. Programs and services to achieve these objectives include PROCESS EXPO (industry leading trade show), electronic media marketing, education, market intelligence, research, and advocation of critical industry issues such as food safety, sanitary design of equipment, and global trade.

FPSA members are organized in vertical industry councils which focus on specific needs and concerns that are unique to each industry sector. FPSA councils currently represent the Bakery, Beverage, Dairy, Pet Food, Prepared Foods and Meat sectors.

