Dr. Jeffrey Morgan Discusses the Reality of Bioprinted Hearts for Patients With Advanced Heart Failure

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2019 / Cardiac surgeon and Chief Medical Officer for BIOLIFE4D - Dr. Jeffrey Morgan was recently featured on the Futuretech Podcast, where he provided a comprehensive overview of surgical therapies currently being utilized to treat heart failure.

The Futuretech podcast features exclusive innovations that are poised to transform our lives for the better. The podcast entails conversations which are led by industry experts to create an educational dialogue for up and coming technological trends effecting a wide range of industries. Futuretech focuses subject matter which includes artificial intelligence (AI), 3D printing, regenerative medicine, blockchain, and virtual reality.

In this episode, Dr. Morgan discusses the causes of heart failure and examines the positive and negative aspects of various surgical therapies currently available including total artificial heart (TAH) and left ventricular assist devices (LVADS).

He also details the future direction of bioprinted hearts and explains how 3D bioprinting has the potential to transform the medical field. The plan is for bioprinting to create functional biological structures with the potential to restore, improve, or replace existing organ function.

Dr. Jeffrey Morgan explains how these transformative medical benefits could potentially ultimately eliminate the rejection of transplanted organs by utilizing a patient's cells to create the organ. Additionally, the use of bioprinting would decrease the wait time for donated organs and minimize the need to obtain organs from donors.

To listen to this podcast please visit https://www.futuretechpodcast.com/podcasts/growing-beating-hearts-from-cells-dr-jeffrey-a-morgan-chief-medical-officer-for-biolife4d/

Dr. Morgan is a cardiac surgeon who specializes in adult cardiac surgery and performs coronary artery bypass grafting, mitral valve repair/replacement, aortic valve replacement, implantation of LVADs, artificial hearts, and heart transplantation. He trained at New York University for cardiac surgery followed by advanced training at Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center for advanced heart failure - LVADs and heart transplants.

