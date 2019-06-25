DJ Abivax SA (ABVX-FR): Ready to deal with inflammation

goetzpartners securities Limited Abivax SA (ABVX-FR): Ready to deal with inflammation 25-Jun-2019 / 15:15 GMT/BST *Free to access research and investor meetings in a post-MiFID2 world.* *This research report is intended for use only by persons who qualify as professional investors or eligible counterparties (institutional investors) in the applicable jurisdiction, and not by any private individuals or other persons who qualify as retail clients.* *Published to the market and investors on 25th June 2019 @ 7.38am (BST). * *Abivax SA * *Recommendation: OUTPERFORM* *Target Price: EUR 31.30 (increased from EUR 28.80)* *Current Price: EUR 7.95 (CoB on 24th June 2019) * *KEY TAKEAWA**Y* +--------------------------------------------------------------+ |Focussed on identification and exploitation of regulators of | |immunity and inflammation, Abivax has two major products in | |clinical trials. With Phase 2a efficacy on a par with recently| |approved tofacitinib, ABX464 shows sustained benefit in | |ulcerative colitis ("UC") without the safety concerns of JAK | |or anti-TNF drugs. Moving into confirmatory Phase 2b for UC | |and Phase 2a in Crohn's and rheumatoid arthritis ("RA"), | |ABX464 promises a meaningful share of the $70bn | |anti-inflammatory market and a substantial licensing agreement| |by 2020E. Entering Phase 1/2, ABX196 is a powerful activator | |of iNKT cells with potential to extend the benefits of PD-1 / | |PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitors ("ICI"). Sustained by ICIs | |iNKT cells act directly on cancer cells as well as promote the| |anti-tumour activity of key ICI-activated cells; a strong | |rational for synergy. Funded until Q1/2020E, we believe the | |ABX464 data provide a strong basis for licensing to provide | |development funding thereafter. We reiterate our OUTPERFORM | |and increase our TP to EUR31.30 (from EUR28.80). | | | |Anti-inflammatory benefits compare well to current drugs - | |With healing and clinical improvement in UC on a par with | |tofacitinib, six- and nine-month data from the Phase 2a | |extension study indicate that ABX464 clinical benefits are | |sustained. We are optimistic that a full assessment scheduled | |for 12 months will show continued healing. | | | |*Safe and well tolerated - *With >200 patients treated in UC | |and HIV, ABX464 appears safe and well tolerated with no | |evidence of the infections and serious issues associated with | |anti-TNF or small molecule drugs like tofacitinib. The | |12-month Phase 2a extension study has now been extended to 24 | |months based on ABX464's safety and efficacy. | | | |*Further data and partnering expected - *A dose-ranging Phase | |2b trial in 232 patients aims to confirm the benefits of | |ABX464 in UC with PoC Phase 2a trials planned in Crohn's and | |RA all reporting 2020E. Abivax is optimistic of securing a | |licensing / development partner for ABX464 by Q1/2020E. | | | |*Large unmet need in substantial market - *Although anti-TNF | |drugs have transformed inflammatory therapy, 30% - 40% of | |patients fail or cease to respond. There is a need for a safe | |effective orally available alternative. | | | |*ABX196 promises real synergy with checkpoint inhibitors - | |*The anti-tumour action of iNKT cells and their potential | |synergy with PD-1 / PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibition is well| |established. A well characterised iNKT cell activator, ABX196 | |has potential that sets it apart from the myriad of other ICI | |combinations as it moves into Phase I / II trials with | |nivolumab. | | | |*Under-valued at current levels - *Currently funded through | |Q1/2020E, the company aims to secure long term funding through| |though ABX464 partnering. We are optimistic that this will be | |achieved based on the strength of the UC Phase 2a data. DCF | |analysis indicates a current valuation of EUR31.30 rising to >| |EUR50 / share with PoC in Crohn's and RA. | +--------------------------------------------------------------+ Kind regards, Chris Redhead | Analyst goetzpartners Healthcare Research Team | Research Team goetzpartners securities Limited The Stanley Building, 7 Pancras Square, London, N1C 4AG, England, UK. 