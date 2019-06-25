CORT Furniture Honored as Outstanding Corporate Partner

The National Coalition for Homeless Veterans recognizes CORT for its commitment to partnership

CHANTILLY, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2019 / In May, the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans (NCHV) presented CORT with the distinguished Outstanding Corporate Partner Award at the organization's annual conference in Washington, DC. The event honored service providers and stakeholders across the country who have made tremendous progress in helping end homelessness among veterans.

CORT displayed a collection of furniture at the conference and had multiple employees in attendance. Todd Shell, national director of supportive housing at CORT, attended the event on behalf of CORT because of his work with NCHV to provide quality furniture in supportive housing for our nation's heroes.

"We at CORT are extremely honored to receive the Outstanding Corporate Partner Award," said Shell. "We strive to create meaningful relationships and the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans is making incredible strides to end homelessness among veterans. We are grateful to be a partner in this organization's dedicated work."

This year's conference had over 750 attendees, including Secretary of the Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie and featured 146 speakers, including Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Benjamin Carson, who spoke on the government's commitment to helping veteran homelessness in America. Guests gathered to learn from speakers, celebrate successes and share challenges moving forward in the fight for this cause.

For more information on how to get involved, visit http://nchv.org/index.php/getinvolved/.

About the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans

The National Coalition for Homeless Veterans is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization governed by a 17-member board of directors and is the resource and technical assistance center for a national network of community-based service providers and local, state and federal agencies that provide emergency and supportive housing, food, health services, job training and placement assistance, legal aid and case management support for hundreds of thousands of homeless veterans each year. NCHV also serves as the primary liaison between the nation's care providers, the U.S. Congress and the executive branch agencies charged with helping them succeed in their work. To learn more, please visit http://nchv.org/index.php/about/.

About CORT

CORT, a part of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, is the nation's leading provider of transition services, including furniture rental for home and office, event furnishings, destination services, apartment locating, touring and other services. With more than 100 offices, showrooms and clearance centers across the United States, operations in the United Kingdom and partners in more than 80 countries around the world, no other furniture rental company can match CORT's breadth of services and companywide commitment to making a house a home, an office a great place to work and an event a memorable celebration. For more information, please visit www.cort.com.

