cPacket Networks to Offer Cloud Visibility Service with Amazon Virtual Private Cloud Traffic Mirroring

New cCloud Solution Provides Customers Access to Network-Level Packet Data for Performance and Security Monitoring

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 25, 2019, a leading provider of next-generation network performance/security monitoring and packet brokering solutions, has launched the cCloud cloud-based network visibility-as-a-serviceand leveraging the traffic mirroring feature offered by Amazon Virtual Private Cloudand will be available on AWS marketplace in near future. To learn more, visit www.cpacket.com .



About cPacket Networks

cPacket Networks enables organizations around the world to keep their business running. Leading enterprises, service providers, and governments rely on cPacket solutions for improved agility, higher performance, and greater efficiency.

cPacket delivers visibility you can trust through network monitoring and packet brokering solutions to solve today's biggest network challenges. Our cutting-edge technology enables network and security teams to proactively identify issues in real-time before negatively impacting end-users. Only cPacket inspects all the packets delivering the right data to the right tools at the right time and provides detailed network analytics dashboards. Our solutions are designed to overcome scalability issues and reduce troubleshooting time. The result: increased security, reduced complexity, lower costs, and a faster ROI.

Learn more at www.cpacket.com , the cPacket blog , or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

Media Contact: