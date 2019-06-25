Internet Marketing Company: Teen Drivers Can Use The Following 5 Tips To Get Cheaper Car Insurance

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2019 / Compare-autoinsurance.org has launched a new blog post that presents several tips that can help teen drivers find affordable car insurance.

The statistics show that teen drivers are driving recklessly and are more likely to be involved in car accidents when compared to any other age group. For these reasons, insurance companies classify teen drivers as high-risk and they charge extra on their insurance rates. Finding cheap insurance for teen drivers is not easy, but there are some ways that can help.





To obtain affordable car insurance, teen drivers can follow the next tips:

Get a good student discount. The studies have shown that good students spend more time studying and they rarely hit the road. Besides that, once good students hit the road, they are responsible and they are less likely to be involved in car accidents. For these reasons, insurance companies will reward good students with an insurance discount. To be eligible for this discount, good students need a 3.0 GPA or higher.

Apply for a low-mileage discount. Teen drivers that are driving less than average are less likely to be involved in a car accident or to get a traffic ticket. To qualify for this discount, teen drivers need to drive their cars fewer miles than a certain limit that varies from one insurer to another.

Consider a UBI program. Usage-based insurance programs are getting more and more popular. The reason for this is the large discounts that can be obtained in a fast manner. Teen drivers that enroll in a UBI program will have to allow their insurance company to install a telematics device in their vehicles. This device will usually be installed for 30 days and will monitor the insured driving habits. Teen drivers that have good driving habits will be rewarded with substantial discounts.

Graduate a defensive driving course. Teen drivers will improve their driving skills and will learn how to avoid road obstacles. Also, teen drivers will learn new safe driving techniques will they are guided by a professional driver. Graduating a defensive course will help teen drivers lower their premiums with 10-15 percent.

Compare online quotes. Insurance companies offer different prices for insurance. Comparing several online quotes from different insurers will help teen drivers find the cheapest insurance.

