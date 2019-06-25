The Malagasy government has announced three PV projects, each with a 5 MW generation capacity, will be built this year. The nation's cumulative installed solar capacity was only 33 MW at the end of last year.Madagascar's Ministry of Energy, Water and Hydrocarbons has announced on its Twitter account three solar projects will be built in the country this year. More details were given on the ministry's Facebook page, which stated: "Two solar power plants for the Analamanga region and one for the Vakinankaratra region will be set up this year. They will each produce 5 MW. The memorandum of understanding ...

