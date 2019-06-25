A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest engagement for a leading food manufacturing company in the U.S. During the course of this engagement, our supply chain network optimization experts redesigned the client's supply chain processes to manage supply chain complexity and boost overall performance.

Today supply chains are as complex as business processes and the impact of supply chain functions on procurement cost has made it essential for businesses to optimize supply chain processes and enhance network efficiency. However, with most businesses focusing on improving service levels and reducing working capital they fail to align their network optimization programs with long-term business goals. This, in turn, has resulted in major roadblocks for players across industries.

The Business Problem:A leading US-based food manufacturing company was facing several operational and supply chain challenges due to the growing complexity of its supply network. Rapid market expansions along with M&A's presented several operational and network optimization challenges for the manufacturer. This is when they approached Quantzig to leverage its supply chain network optimization expertise to manage its network complexity and boost overall performance.

"Adopting a structured approach to supply chain network optimization can help businesses to tackle network complexities and achieve substantial reductions in inventory costs," says a supply chain network optimization expert from Quantzig.

The Solution OfferedOur supply chain network optimization experts worked closely with the client to understand their core business values and growth ambitions. The initial phase of this engagement included a detailed evaluation of their current supply chain performance followed by recommendations for improving supply chain operations. As a result, the client achieved measurable improvements in their supply chain performance and reduced inventory costs by 65%.

Quantzig's supply chain network optimization solutions helped the client to:

Identify new opportunities to save costs

Enhance value creation through the use of more systematic order management systems

Quantzig's supply chain network optimization solutions offered predictive insights on:

Analyzing and extracting insights from supply chain data

Improving the efficiency of logistics and fulfillment operations

