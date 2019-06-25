As from Wednesday June 26, 2019, subscription rights (TR) issued by ChromoGenics AB will be traded on First North Stockholm. Trading will continue including Wednesday July 10, 2019. Instrument: Subscription rights (TR) ------------------------------------------ Short name: CHRO TR ------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0012740181 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 175760 ------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------ Mic Code: SSME ------------------------------------------ As from Wednesday June 26, 2019, paid subscription shares (BTA) issued by ChromoGenics AB will be traded on First North Stockholm. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares (BTA) ------------------------------------------------ Short name: CHRO BTA ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0012740199 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 175761 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: SSME ------------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser; G&W Fondkommission. For more information, please call G&W Fondkommission tel. +46 (0)8 503 00 050.