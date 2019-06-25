Mobile video ad company recognized for SportChamps direct response campaign

Shuttlerock, the preeminent provider of mobile-first creative, today announced the company has been awarded a Facebook Storyteller Award. Presented last Thursday during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, the award for Best Direct Response Story recognized its campaign for social and tournament betting app SportChamps.

Shuttlerock created an immersive video describing what sets the SportChamps app apart from existing products in the wagering space by adapting a previously created instructional video to share the best aspects of the platform in 15 seconds. The use of animation across multiple frames brought the Story to life and made the overall layout and composition more dynamic.

Shuttlerock's proprietary platform leverages in-house design facilities and technology to quickly create high-performance mobile video ads using existing visual assets as simple as a still photo. This allows marketers to rapidly maximize the reach and impact of existing creative and ensure the optimal performance of planned media investment.

"With the rapid rise of immersive, full-screen video formats like Stories, mobile-first storytelling has become increasingly critical to performance for direct response advertisers," said Jonny Hendriksen, founder and CEO of Shuttlerock. "By transforming existing static assets, we're able to help performance marketers unlock new audiences and scale campaign performance through video creative. It's exciting and rewarding to be recognized for our work with SportChamps."

About Shuttlerock

Shuttlerock is the preeminent provider of mobile-first creative with unrivaled speed and limitless scale, unlocking new potential in digital marketing. Its proprietary platform leverages designers and technology to quickly create high-performance mobile video ads using a single visual asset as simple as a still photo. The resulting ads allow agencies and brands to maximize existing creative for a wider audience.

Founded in 2011, Shuttlerock is providing guidance on effective digital marketing all over the world in over 30 languages and is one of the leading Facebook and Instagram Marketing Partners. The company has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Austin, Berlin, Paris, Singapore, Tokyo and Nelson, New Zealand.

