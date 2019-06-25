Arion Bank hf. Offering of Tier 2 bond denominated in Icelandic krona on 27 June 2019

Arion Bank will be offering two series of ISK denominated Tier 2 bonds, on 27 June 2019.

The bonds constitute Tier 2 capital under Icelandic act on financial undertakings no. 161/2002. The Bank will be offering a fixed rate series, and an inflation linked series. Both series pay interest semi-annually, mature in January 2030 and are callable on and after January 2025. The bonds are expected to be listed on Nasdaq Iceland.

Arion Bank Capital Markets is the sole bookrunner. For further information please contact Arion Bank's Capital Markets at verdbrefamidlun@arionbanki.is