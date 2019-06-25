Regulatory News:

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name Issuer identification code Transaction date Identification code of the financial instrument Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2019-06-18 FR0010259150 3750 118.185840 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2019-06-19 FR0010259150 3750 117.532027 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2019-06-20 FR0010259150 3750 118.823093 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2019-06-21 FR0010259150 3750 116.260853 XPAR

The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190625005648/en/

Contacts:

Eugenia Litz

Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel.: +44 (0) 1753 627721

E-mail: eugenia.litz@ipsen.com

Fabien Puibarreau

Senior Legal Counsel Head of Company Law and Securities Law

Tel.: +33 (0)1 58 33 58 86

E-mail: fabien.puibarreau@ipsen.com