25 June 2019

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), the UK's no. 1 property website, announces that today it purchased 47,353 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 559.938p. The highest price paid per share was 560.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 559.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0053% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 415,000,007 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 889,767,252. Rightmove holds 14,286,821 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

-Ends-

Contact: Kirstan Boynton 01908 712294

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(per share) Time of transaction 1002 559.900 16:28:32 114 559.800 16:26:50 756 559.800 16:26:36 1036 560.000 16:26:36 869 560.000 16:26:36 618 560.000 16:25:17 951 560.000 16:25:17 241 560.000 16:25:17 698 560.000 16:25:01 986 560.000 16:24:39 989 560.000 16:24:38 1005 560.000 16:24:20 907 560.000 16:23:55 264 559.800 16:22:03 710 559.800 16:20:54 183 559.900 16:20:07 609 559.900 16:20:07 42 559.900 16:20:07 800 559.900 16:20:07 83 559.900 16:20:07 254 559.600 16:17:18 441 559.600 16:17:17 1056 559.800 16:17:17 1029 559.900 16:16:57 357 559.900 16:16:57 253 559.900 16:16:08 257 559.900 16:16:08 937 559.800 16:12:52 853 559.800 16:12:52 446 559.800 16:11:40 448 559.800 16:11:40 55 559.800 16:11:40 934 559.900 16:11:40 456 559.900 16:08:00 442 559.900 16:07:45 834 560.000 16:07:43 236 559.800 16:06:19 963 559.900 16:06:19 1016 560.000 16:05:12 1036 560.000 16:01:36 1023 560.000 16:00:40 992 560.000 16:00:12 134 560.000 16:00:12 387 559.800 15:59:39 853 560.000 15:59:38 380 559.900 15:58:21 607 559.900 15:56:55 929 560.000 15:55:08 1003 560.000 15:54:55 283 560.000 15:53:18 571 560.000 15:53:17 98 560.000 15:15:56 938 560.000 15:15:56 374 559.900 15:13:24 536 559.900 15:13:24 208 560.000 15:13:19 951 560.000 15:13:19 261 560.000 15:11:56 1004 560.000 15:11:56 144 560.000 15:11:49 577 560.000 15:11:49 388 560.000 15:11:48 1036 559.700 15:08:58 844 560.000 15:08:56 184 560.000 15:08:20 1023 560.000 14:59:04 842 560.000 14:58:15 83 560.000 14:53:55 898 560.000 14:53:55 773 560.000 14:50:18 938 559.900 14:46:19 520 559.900 14:46:19 346 559.900 14:46:19 288 560.000 14:43:35 444 560.000 14:43:35 302 560.000 14:43:35 1025 560.000 14:43:35



