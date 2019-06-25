Infiniti Research, a market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest healthcare industry analysis for a US healthcare company. During the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to understand the competitive landscape in the US healthcare market and undertake strategic business decisions. Also, the study highlights how the insights obtained from Infiniti's healthcare industry analysis helped the healthcare company to gain a leading edge in the market and enhance their ROI by 17%.

The ongoing healthcare market transformations and technological innovations have brought about significant opportunities and challenges for companies operating in the healthcare industry. The rapid pace of change in the US healthcare sector has also pressurized healthcare companies to adapt to the value-based model and enhance the quality of care delivery. Therefore, healthcare companies are finding it vital to conduct a thorough healthcare industry analysis to explore new opportunities and tackle challenges coming their way.

The business challenge The client is a healthcare company based out of the United States. As they were new to the US healthcare market, they approached Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering healthcare industry analysis solution. With the insights obtained from Infiniti's healthcare industry analysis solution, the client wanted to analyze factors that drive undercurrents of change in healthcare. The client also wanted to understand the need for telemedicine services in their target regions. Furthermore, with Infiniti's healthcare industry analysis, the client also wanted to identify the potential risks in the US healthcare sector to take actions to mitigate them.

The solution offered The experts at Infiniti Research conducted discussions with major market players in the US healthcare industry. They also conducted ethnographic study and e-survey in the target region. The insights obtained from Infiniti's healthcare industry analysis helped the client to understand the competitive landscape in the market and adapt quickly to the evolving market demands. The client was also able to identify potential business risks and strengthen their focus on compliance and ethics. Furthermore, the client was able to establish themselves successfully in the US healthcare market and enhance their ROI by 17% within a course of two years.

Infiniti's healthcare industry analysis helped the client to:

Increase the quality of care delivery and patient satisfaction

Devise strategic business plans to gain a leading edge in the market

Infiniti's healthcare industry analysis offered predictive insights on:

Assessing potential market opportunities and risks

Understanding customer needs and requirements regarding healthcare services

