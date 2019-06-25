DDC-I Inc.: DDC-I Announces Safety-Critical Deos RTOS for Mercury's ROCK-2 OpenVPX Mission Computing and Avionics Architecture

Save time and money developing and certifying high-performance, multi-core, mission-critical computers to DO-178

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2019 / DDC-I, a leading supplier of software and professional services for mission- and safety-critical applications, today announced Deos DO-178 safety-critical, real-time operating system (RTOS) compatibility with Mercury Systems' ROCK-2 mission computing architecture. Computing solutions based on the ROCK-2 architecture running Deos RTOS greatly simplifies the flight-safety certification process of mission-critical computers to reduce program risk while saving cost and time.

The ROCK-2 architecture features BuiltSAFE technology, bringing the highest level of flight-safety assurance to aerospace and defense applications. BuiltSAFE is an open systems-compliant, 3U OpenVPX form factor that is fully compatible with the Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA). Together, ROCK-2 and BuiltSAFE offer customers an extensive portfolio of interoperable NXP and multi-core Intel-based processing hardware, software, networking, datalink, graphics and I/O building blocks with supporting flight-safety certification artifacts, so their solutions can be deployed quickly with less program and schedule risk and at a lower total cost of ownership than traditional systems. From design to full product support, the included reusable DAL artifacts simplify the flight-safety certification process for both hardware (DO-254) and software (DO-178B/C) for greater program velocity with reduced risk.

"Deos' time and space partitioning, SafeMC multicore technology, and IOI deterministic data distribution service are a perfect fit for ROCK-2's modular, multi-slot, multi-partitioned hardware architecture," said Greg Rose, vice president of marketing and product management at DDC-I. "Deos makes it easy for avionics designers to take full advantage of ROCK-2 multiprocessing, whether it be multiple cores on a single module, or multiple processors spanning several modules."

"ROCK-2-based solutions running Deos provide a flexible, reusable platform that delivers best-in-class processing with extensive I/O, networking and multi-media capabilities," said Ike Song, Mercury's Vice President and General Manager for Mercury's Mission Systems group. "Our customers now have an affordable, high-performance COTS platform with which to develop their highly converged mission and avionics processing solutions with, a platform which delivers an accelerated and low-risk path to flight safety certification."

Deos is a field-proven, safety-critical, avionics RTOS that is used to host a multitude of flight critical functions, such as air data computers, air data inertial reference units, cockpit video, displays and flight instrumentation, flight management systems, engine management, and many more. Built from the ground up for safety-critical applications, Deos is the only certifiable time- and space-partitioned COTS RTOS created using RTCA DO-178, Level A processes from the very first day of its product development. Deos' unique modular design and verification evidence provide the easiest, lowest cost path to DO-178C DAL A certification, the highest level of safety criticality. DDC-I's SafeMC technology extends DDC-I' s advanced time and space partitioning capabilities to multiple cores, enabling developers of safety-critical systems to achieve best in class multicore performance without compromising safety-critical task response and guaranteed execution times.

About DDC-I, Inc.

DDC-I, Inc. is a global supplier of real-time operating systems, software development tools, custom software development services, and legacy software system modernization solutions, with a primary focus on mission- and safety-critical applications. DDC-I's customer base is an impressive "who's who" in the commercial, military, aerospace, and safety-critical industries. DDC-I offers safety-critical real-time operating systems, compilers, integrated development environments and run-time systems for C, C++, Ada, and JOVIAL application development. For more information regarding DDC-I products, contact DDC-I at 4545 E. Shea Blvd, Suite 210 Phoenix, AZ 85028; phone (602) 275-7172; fax (602) 252-6054; email sales@ddci.com or visit https://www.ddci.com/pr1908.

Mercury Systems - Innovation That Matters

Mercury Systems is a leading commercial provider of secure sensor and safety-critical processing subsystems. Optimized for customer and mission success, Mercury's solutions power a wide variety of critical defense and intelligence programs. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, Mercury is pioneering a next-generation defense electronics business model specifically designed to meet the industry's current and emerging technology needs. To learn more, visit www.mrcy.com and follow us on Twitter.

BuiltSAFE is a trademark of Mercury Systems, Inc.

Media Contact:

Ken Marrin

Davis-Marrin Commuications

Phone/text: 321-298-8889

Email: kmarrin101@gmail.com

SOURCE: DDC-I Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/549838/DDC-I-Announces-Safety-Critical-Deos-RTOS-for-Mercurys-ROCK-2-OpenVPX-Mission-Computing-and-Avionics-Architecture