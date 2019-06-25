Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that offers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of their new article on spend analytics. Spend analytics help businesses to gain better visibility into spend data to understand the spending patterns and the supply base. By leveraging spend analytics solutions, businesses can track the matrices of procurement performance, and gain useful insights to consolidate spend and reduce procurement cost.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190625005850/en/

Challenges businesses face while implementing spend analytics (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Spend analytics is the best way to build better relationships with suppliers," says a spend analytics expert from Quantzig.

By utilizing advanced spend analytics solutions businesses can gain in-depth insight into spend data and can identify cost arbitrages, benchmark internal performances, and enhance delivery performance with the help of spend analytics solutions. However, the adoption of a wrong spend management approach can leave any organization far short of its savings goals.

Are you finding it difficult to consolidate your spend data and reduce procurement costs? We can help. Get in touch with our experts

Challenges Businesses Face While Implementing Spend Analytics

Lack of understanding

Companies find it challenging to understand the spend data as it is usually incomplete and inaccurate to facilitate strategic decision making. But for better decision making it is important to collect and analyze the right information. Also, segregation and classification of spend data through automation is essential to avoid manual errors.

Request a FREE proposal to know how our portfolio of supply chain analytics solutions can help you streamline your procure-to-pay operations.

Lack of resources

Traditional spend analysis systems provide simple strategic programs and local opportunities to businesses. However, inefficient spend management systems fail when it comes to analyzing complex data sources and brings forth the necessity of leveraging spend analytics solutions. Such solutions can help companies to understand and analyze complex data sets and devise better spend management strategies to reduce maverick spend.

Our customized supply chain analytics solutions can help companies capitalize on new opportunities. Request a free demo now

Lack of capabilities

Lack of capabilities to gain 360-degree visibility into the supply chain networks can lead companies to miss opportunities for savings. But by leveraging spend analytics solutions, companies can improve their data visualization capabilities and can implement the best practices to streamline sourcing and procurement processes.

Want to know more? Read the complete article here.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190625005850/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us