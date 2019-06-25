The Women In Law Empowerment Forum Recognizes Ogletree Deakins with Gold Standard Certification

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2019 / The Women in Law Empowerment Forum LLC (WILEF) awarded Ogletree Deakins, a leading labor and employment law firm, with its 2019 Gold Standard Certification. To earn this status, Ogletree Deakins was reviewed under a criteria that measures progress and opportunity for women employed by the firm. Key factors of the criteria include assessing participation and representation in financial, leadership, and governance aspects of the firm, as well as timing of promotions and career growth. While the certification requires firms with more than 300 practicing lawyers to meet four of six qualifiers, Ogletree Deakins satisfied all six of the criteria.

As the premier organization for women in the law industry, WILEF's commitment to women is foundational to the Gold Standard initiative, which was launched to serve as a change agent for women in the industry. The Gold Standard recognizes law firms that share WILEF's dedication to ensuring fair and inclusive environments. The criteria for the Gold Standard Certification specifically span:

Financial- At least 20 percent of the firm's compensation committee must be seated by female equity partners; women employees must constitute at least 15 percent of the upper half of the highest-paid partners in the firm.

Leadership- At least 15 percent of the firm's office managing partners must be seated by female equity partners; at least seven percent of women equity partners are women of color; at least three percent of women equity partners identify as members of the LGBTQ community.

Governance- At least 20 percent of the firm's governance committee must be comprised by female equity partners.

Career Growth- Within the last year, at least one-third of the promotions from attorney to equity partner were held by women lawyers; also within the last year, at least 20 percent of the firm's equity partners were women.

WILEF was founded in 2006 and launched the Gold Standard Certification in 2011. In the eighth year of the initiative, Ogletree Deakins joins other prestigious firms acknowledged for its actions in ensuring women employees are supported with opportunities that allow them to grow into business developers and leaders within their respective firms and the industry at large.

