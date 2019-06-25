Infiniti Research, a market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest inventory forecasting solution for an organic food company During the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to better manage the inventory-related activities and forecast potential market demand. Also, the study highlights how the approaches undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to streamline their supply chain processes and enhance sales.

With fluctuating market demand and evolving customer requirements, companies in the organic food market are facing challenges in efficiently managing the supply chain. Organic food companies are also facing difficulties in identifying the target stock level to meet market demands. Therefore, organic food companies are approaching firms like Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering inventory forecasting solution.

The business challenge: The client is an organic food supplier based out of Europe. The client was facing difficulties in managing production and shipping due to their inability to forecast market demand. The client also faced challenges in scheduling production, identifying target stock levels, and maintaining adequate inventory to meet rising market demands. With this, the client witnessed a huge dip in their sales rate. The client, therefore, approached Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering inventory forecasting solution. With Infiniti's inventory forecasting solution, they wanted to efficiently manage resources, plan inventory by forecasting future demands, and make smarter decisions regarding distribution.

The solution offered: The experts at Infiniti Research analyzed the European organic food market. They also analyzed the client's past sales data and key competitors. With Infiniti's inventory forecasting solution, the client was able to efficiently manage the inventory and reduce product holding cost. Infiniti's inventory forecasting solution also helped the client to identify organic food products with high demand in the European market. Furthermore, the client was able to reduce food wastages and efficiently balance product stocks.

Infiniti's inventory forecasting solution helped the client to

Optimize production and shipping processes

Better manage manpower during peak periods

Infiniti's inventory forecasting solution offered predictive insights on

Reducing the cost of maintaining the obsolete inventory

Adapting dynamically to market demands

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

