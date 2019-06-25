Cinemo Acclaimed by Frost & Sullivan for its Modular and Feature-rich In-vehicle Infotainment Systems

Its unified middleware solutions and compatibility with all major operating systems ensure unparalleled integration flexibility

LONDON, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the European automotive in-vehicle media software market, Frost & Sullivan recognises Cinemo GmbH with the 2019 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award for its modular media playback and streaming middleware software architecture. This software is compatible with all major operating systems (OSs) and hardware solutions, and supports numerous files, discs, and stream types. The OS-agnostic approach allows it to function across vehicle head unit types and rear seat display units, while its customisable application programming interface (API) allows OEMs and Tier I suppliers to add new features and use cases without lengthy and expensive software development processes.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/928745/Frost_Sullivan_Cinemo_Award_2019.jpg

"Cinemo is in an excellent position to cater to next-generation autonomous vehicles with its unified media solutions," said Anubhav Grover, Mobility Research analyst. "It offers support for a wide range of connected devices, streaming formats, and cloud content, creating a compelling and feature-rich media user experience that car buyers increasingly demand."

Cinemo aggressively introduces new and upgraded offerings, such as its suite of distributed technologies. This includes the newly launched Distributed Cloud, which gives car users instantaneous access to online music, storage, and TV content. Its cloud solution complements its multimedia playback services in presenting a holistic digital experience in the vehicle, and setting a new standard for in-vehicle music and video streaming. In fact, it is the first to bring 13 of the world's most popular online streaming services into the car, connecting people and multimedia content from European, Asian, and US online music, storage, and TV services.

Cinemo's constant product evolution is made possible through industry collaborations and partnerships. In 2018 alone, it partnered with global semiconductor player STMicroelectronics (ST), embedded and connected technology solutions provider Elektrobit (EB), and leading navigation systems and software solution provider, Aisin AW. Additionally, it collaborated with Panasonic to develop multiple IVI projects for both OEMs and aftermarket solutions providers. Its solution was incorporated in select 2018 and 2019 vehicles from Ford, GM, and Toyota. The company's impressive array of media playback capabilities has earned it a global customer base that includes major OEMs such as BMW, Daimler, GM, Toyota, Mazda, Honda, Suzuki, Groupe PSA, and Volkswagen.

"Cinemo has intelligently evolved into a one-stop media solution partner, which allows it to build trust and loyalty among its customers. A unique selling point of Cinemo's service is the widespread uniformity of its OS-agnostic and cross-platform support that can be delivered across all brands and cater to an entire model range-from entry-level devices to high-end infotainment devices-at a fair price," noted Anubhav Grover. "Overall, its modular, highly flexible, and secure products position it for healthy growth in the automotive infotainment market."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that has developed a pioneering technology that not only enhances current products, but also enables the development of new products and applications. The award recognises the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognise companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Cinemo GmbH

Cinemo is a global leader in high performance and automotive grade multimedia playback, streaming, media management, connectivity and cloud access middleware. CPU and operating system agnostic as well as highly optimized for low power and low footprint devices, Cinemo's unified middleware solutions decode, play, render, stream, manage and index virtually any file, disc, connected device, streaming format and cloud content. Designed and optimized for the high-quality requirements of the automotive industry, Cinemo's solutions can be seamlessly integrated into entry, mid and high automotive / In-Vehicle Infotainment system head and rear-seat units, as well as automotive Apps enabling powerful new use cases.

For more information, please visit www.cinemo.com.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Stephanie Lesser

P: +49 721 680787 31

E: slesser@cinemo.com

Bianca Torres

P: 1.210.477.8418

E: bianca.torres@frost.com