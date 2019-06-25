Hiptoro: Darris Robins and Mic Check Global to Promote, Grow and Train Fresh Artists

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2019 / Are you a promising artist looking to increase your fan base and trying to reach out to more followers through social media? You have the right talent to engage audiences but perhaps formulating the right marketing strategy is not exactly your cup of tea. In such cases, it is the right choice to seek out professional guidance. Among the numerous marketing companies out here, Mic Check Global is one name that has grabbed attention among budding artists and performers in recent years. This meteoric rise is because of a superior rate of client satisfaction through some innovative marketing ideas. The background of the company and that of its CEO, Darris Robins, is no less fascinating than some of the best success stories that you might have read.

Music has always been a passion for Darris, and from an early age, he used to stay awake through the nights composing lyrics and tunes that he shared with his close friends and family. The month of May in 2012 turned out to be disastrous for Darris as he had to drop out of Berklee College of Music due to the burden of a student loan that was too heavy to bear. With a mounting debt of over $100k on his shoulders threatening to tear his dreams away, as a 19-year-old who had nothing but his talents to lean on to move ahead through the tough days.

Darris made the best use of whatever skills he had, and within a year, he increased his followers to a great extent by his marketing skills. Seeing his success rate, other budding artists started seeking his help to promote their work through social media platforms. Darris, who began as a freelancer, started helping out the local artists in his town through a series of interview/vlog. In November 2013 he took a significant step by setting up Mic Check Global. The company aimed to form the right connections between talented artists and the potential number of fans through specific marketing techniques.

With a high rate of success, Darris followed up with another division called Mic Check Global Films that leaned into promotional video production for small businesses. 2018 was another significant year when his dreams of going global came true, and Mic Check Global set up its first footprint in Asia by opening a branch in the city of Cebu in the Philippines. Today, the company not only helps out hundreds of budding artists throughout the world but also serves celebrity clients. His clientele involves names like Steve Cardenas, a star from the Power Rangers TV series. In a recent radio interview, Darris shared his visions for the future, starting with promoting live shows to help out young artists. Not to forget his roots, Darris is also supporting many financially deprived students in Cebu in completing their school education. Whether you obtain the services of Mic Check Global or not, their story portrays the fact that following one's dreams does not necessarily require a sophisticated degree or a stable financial base. No matter what the outside circumstances are, with the right level of talent, effort, and dedication, we are capable of making our dreams come true. In the end, our destiny might well be within the grasp of our own hands.

