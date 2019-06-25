Regulatory News:

In accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) reports the following share repurchase transactions for the period 17 June to 21 June 2019.

Aggregate table by trading day and market

Name of the issuer Identity code of the issuer Trading day Identity code of the financial instrument Aggregate daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Identity code of the stock exchange (MIC code) TECHNIPFMC PLC 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 17/06/2019 GB00BDSFG982 14,500 EUR20.2303 Euronext TECHNIPFMC PLC 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 18/06/2019 GB00BDSFG982 14,500 EUR20.7779 Euronext TECHNIPFMC PLC 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 19/06/2019 GB00BDSFG982 14,500 EUR21.2012 Euronext TECHNIPFMC PLC 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 20/06/2019 GB00BDSFG982 14,500 EUR21.6553 Euronext TECHNIPFMC PLC 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 21/06/2019 GB00BDSFG982 14,500 EUR22.0726 Euronext TECHNIPFMC PLC 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 17/06/2019 GB00BDSFG982 14,500 USD23.0027 NYSE TECHNIPFMC PLC 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 18/06/2019 GB00BDSFG982 14,500 USD23.5844 NYSE TECHNIPFMC PLC 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 19/06/2019 GB00BDSFG982 14,500 USD23.8836 NYSE TECHNIPFMC PLC 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 20/06/2019 GB00BDSFG982 14,500 USD24.6533 NYSE TECHNIPFMC PLC 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 21/06/2019 GB00BDSFG982 1,645 USD24.9770 NYSE

Detailed information related to the share repurchases (transaction-by-transaction details) are available on the website of TechnipFMC at http://investors.technipfmc.com/stock-information/share-repurchase-program.

