Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2019) - Margaux Resources Ltd. (TSXV: MRL) (OTCQB: MARFF) ("Margaux" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has granted an aggregate of 3,975,000 Common Share purchase options in accordance with the Company's shareholder approved stock option plan. These stock options include 1,500,000 options to directors, being Messrs. James Letwin, Robert Derkitt, Douglas Foster and Chris Stewart; 825,000 to officers, being Messrs. Tyler Rice and Don Nguyen; 625,000 to the advisory committee; and the balance to consultants.

The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.10 per share and expire in five years. The options will vest over a period of three years, with 1/3 of the options vesting immediately, and 1/3 vesting at the end of each the first and second anniversary of the date of grant.

About Margaux Resources Ltd.

Margaux Resources Ltd. (TSXV: MRL) (OTCQB: MARFF) is a mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on gold exploration in British Columbia, and is directed by a group of highly successful Canadian business executives.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward looking statements including those describing Margaux's future plans and the expectations of management that a stated result or condition will occur. Any statement addressing future events or conditions necessarily involves inherent risk and uncertainty. Actual results can differ materially from those anticipated by management at the time of writing due to many factors, the majority of which are beyond the control of Margaux and its management. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining, directly or indirectly, to the following: Margaux's exploration plans and work commitments, the timing and receipt of required approvals, the timing of issuance of the Margaux Shares, the ability of Margaux to complete its obligations under the Option Agreement, the existence of and ability to recover material quantities of mineral resources, and economic factors, business and operations strategies. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive. These statements speak only as of the date of this release or as of the date specified in the documents accompanying this release, as the case may be. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

