Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2019) - Defiance Silver Corp. (TSXV: DEF) ("Defiance") announces that is has appointed Mr. Chris Wright to fill the role of CEO, on an interim basis, while it conducts a thorough search for a permanent candidate. Mr. Peter Hawley has resigned as Interim Chief Executive Officer, President and Director. Mr. Hawley will remain as a technical advisor.

The Board of Directors would like to thank Mr. Hawley for his contributions to Defiance as a past Chairman and executive of Defiance.

Defiance has also concluded the granting of security to the primary lender surrounding the loan agreement reached in December 2018.

Defiance Silver Corp. (TSXV: DEF) (OTC: DNCVF) (FSE: D4E) is a district scale resource exploration company advancing the San Acacio Deposit, located in the historic Zacatecas Silver District and the 100% owned Tepal Gold/Copper Project in Michoacán state, Mexico. Defiance is managed by a team of proven mine developers with a track record of exploring, advancing and developing several operating mines and advanced resource projects. Defiance's corporate mandate is to expand the San Acacio and Tepal projects to become premier Mexican silver and gold deposits. Please visit our YouTube channel for more information on our projects.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

