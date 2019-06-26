GARUDA INDONESIA, BANGKOK AIRWAYS AND ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS AWARDED 5 STARS AS INDIGO EARNS 4 STARS

Key findings:

Region is home to 8 of the 13 airlines achieving 5 Star status this year

All Nippon Airways (85.2 percent) is the region's largest airline to achieve 5 stars.

IndiGo (81.5 percent) is the largest low-cost carrier to earn four stars with Jetstar Asia (84.6 percent), Thai AirAsia (83.8 percent) and Solaseed (83.7 percent) also achieving 4 stars.

29 of the 50 global airports to achieve 5 stars are in Asia Pacific, 22 located in Japan; including Osaka International Itami (88.3 percent) and Tokyo International Haneda (86.4 percent).

OAG, the world's leading provider of travel data and insight, has released its annual On-time Performance (OTP) Star Ratings, which accredits the top airlines and airports around the world for superior punctuality performance.

Across Asia the continued strong on-time results of airlines are reflected as 8 carriers receiving 5-star ratings including All Nippon Airways (85.2 percent) and Garuda Indonesia (91.6 percent).

Indigo is the largest low-cost carrier (81.5 percent), Japan Airlines (84.3 percent), Qantas (84.3 percent), Thai AirAsia (83.8 percent) and Singapore Airlines (83.2 percent) also delivered impressive results, achieving 4 stars.

The region's Airports also dominated with Japan delivering yet again hugely impressive annual OTP results, as 22 Japanese Airports achieved 5-star ratings, including the large hubs of Osaka International Itami (88.3 percent) and Tokyo International Haneda (86.4 percent) Ko Samui Airport (USM) in Thailand and Nausori International Airport (Suva), Fiji also achieved 5 stars.

"With such strong growth in the market continuing to deliver such strong performances reflects the level of importance that airlines in the region are now placing in this area of their business," said Mayur Patel, Head of JAPAC for OAG.

About OAG's OTP Star Ratings

OAG's annual rating system is a global accreditation program (on-time results in the 12 months to May 2019) that recognizes exceptional OTP across all airports and airlines regardless of size.

View the full list of awarded airlines and airports.

About OAG

OAG is a leading global travel data provider, headquartered in the UK, OAG has global operations in the USA, Singapore, Japan, Lithuania and China.

www.oag.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190625005945/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Caroline Mather

OAG

pressoffice@oag.com