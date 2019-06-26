Calling All At-Home Cooks, Signature Sauces is Searching for the Best Across the U.S.

Calling All At-Home Cooks, Signature Sauces is Searching for the Best Pasta Sauces, Barbecue Sauces, Soups, and Salsas Across the U.S.

Recipe Contest Invites Consumers to Share Their Special Recipes or Show Their Creative Spin on Classic Dishes with 10 $1000 Prizes Awarded to the Winners Across Each Category

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2019 / Signature Sauces, an Ohio-based manufacturer specializing in sauces of all sorts, has announced a recipe contest to celebrate Americans' creativity, passion and traditions by finding the top tried and true recipes from across the country. Focusing on four categories - Pasta Sauce, Barbecue Sauce, Soups, and Salsas - Signature Sauces will choose winners starting June 21 through August 15, 2019 and take the winning recipes on their 2020 Flavor Trends Roadshow.

"Our Flavor Trends Roadshow shares our artisan concepts with colleagues and foodies alike," says Perry Stancato, founder of Signature Sauces. "We're thrilled at the chance to highlight at-home cooks and their winning recipes in our show and potentially bring them to restaurants across the country."

With such a diverse range of categories for submissions, Signature Sauces encourages at-home cooks to provide the recipes that have been a favorite in their homes and share with the masses. The four categories include:

Pasta Sauce- a simple marinara to a hearty meat sauce, there aren't many who don't love a steaming bowl of pasta with homemade pasta sauce on it, no matter what iteration. There is a myriad of ways to make pasta sauce, from a Tex-Mex-infused version to a traditional marinara from New York, break out the saucepan and let's pour it on. The pasta sauce group will have four categories available for submission: Garlic; Marinara; Meat; Unique - a unique spin on pasta sauce such as a special ingredient or twist from a specific region.

Barbecue Sauce- From the great state of Texas' ketchup-based sauce to the tangy white concoction of the Carolinas, Barbecue Sauce is certainly a condiment that has its own geographic spin. Signature Sauceswants to see what kind of saucey 'cue you can do. Recipe contestants can submit for two categories, tomato-based and other (such as vinegar, mustard, etc.).

Soups- talk about regionality, nothing else tells eater exactly where they are on the U.S. map than soup. From a famous clam chowder from Boston to a Cheddar and Cheese Beer Soup from Wisconsin, Signature Sauces wants to sop up all of the best soup recipes from around the country. The soup group has two categories for submission, cream-based and broth-based.

Salsa- salsa literally means sauce in Spanish and hails from the ancient Aztecs. Now one of the most popular condiments in the country, salsa can take on many forms. From spicy to mild, tomato-based to even cilantro based, it's time to chip in and bring the best salsa recipe from the family. Recipe contestants can submit to either the spicy or mild categories for salsa.

"Some of the best-tasting foods are 'Americanized' versions of recipes from other countries," says Stancato. "In fact, something as seemingly simple as a salsa has a variety of different flavor profiles based on the way it has been personalized in home kitchens across America."

Recipes will be based on the following criteria: fifty percent based on taste; twenty-five percent for the contestant's tribute to their recipe creation or the story and tradition of the recipe; and twenty-fivepercent on the ease of recipe/adherence to the guidelines.

The Recipe guidelines for each category include:

Detailed, step-by-step preparation instructions; list each ingredient in exact common U.S. household measurements and order of use in making the recipe; indicate cooking times and number of servings; ingredients list must be 15 ingredients or less; ngredients must be easy to find in grocery stores or online and not cost prohibitive (so no edible gold); fit within one of the four categories; nclude a short story/paragraph or detail of the recipe, and mention if it came from a family recipe or why it fits within a certain region of the United States plus a photo of one's recipe and oneself. Submit as many recipes and to as many categories as one would like.

The winners will be announced August 31 with four pasta sauce category winners; two soup category winners; two barbecue sauce category winners; and two salsa category winners. Each winner will receive $1,000 and an invitation to be featured in the upcoming Signature Sauces 2020 Flavor Trends Road Show.

To submit a recipe and photo and learn more about the contest visit: www.ssrecipecontest. Follow them for continued updates on Instagram @ssrecipecontest_10 and Facebook: www.facebook.com/ssrecipecontest.

About Signature Sauces:

Signature Sauces was born out of passion for food, the fine art of preparing consistent authentic family recipes and the restaurant and foodservice industry. They specialize in developing and creating products that are custom-tailored and consistent in quality and taste in respect to a customers specific needs. Their individual journey as Signature Sauces started as a boutique manufacturing facility and has blossomed into a large-scale food manufacturing operation that provides the same foundation on which they were built: our sincere passion for the fine art of culinary precision within the restaurant and foodservice industry. Learn more at www.ssrecipecontest.com.

