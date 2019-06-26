

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of today's top gainers in the pharma/biotech sector.



1. Allergan plc (AGN)



Gained 25.36% to close Tuesday's (June 25) trading at $162.43.



News: The Company is all set to be acquired by AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) in a cash and stock transaction for an equity value of approximately $63 billion or $188.24 per share.



Following the deal closure, AbbVie Shareholders will own approximately 83 percent of the combined company, while Allergan Shareholders will own the remaining 17 percent.



2. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA)



ENDRA is developing a next-generation Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS) system that will help clinicians to visualize tissue function, composition, and monitor a variety of therapeutic interventions at the point of care. The first TAEUS application is focusing on the quantification of fat in the liver, for early detection and monitoring of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease.



Gained 22.89% to close Tuesday's trading at $2.04.



News: No news



Near-term Catalysts:



-- Filing for CE Mark in Europe for TAEUS expected in the summer of 2019. -- A controlled launch of the TAEUS liver device in Europe expected in the second half of 2019.



3. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS)



Syros is pioneering a new area of drug discovery and development focused on controlling the expression of genes.



Gained 16.41% to close Tuesday's trading at $7.52.



News: No news



Pipeline:



The lead drug candidate is SY-1425, currently under phase II clinical trial to assess its efficacy and safety in combination with standard-of-care and targeted therapies in genomically defined subsets of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) patients.



Another drug candidate is SY-1365, under phase I clinical trial as a single agent and in combination with standard-of-care therapies in multiple patient populations with ovarian and breast cancers.



Near-term Catalysts:



-- An additional cohort in the ongoing Phase 2 trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of SY-1425 in combination with azacitidine in RARA or IRF8 biomarker-positive patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is expected to be opened in the third quarter of 2019. -- Syros expects to report potential proof-of-concept data from the additional cohort in 2020 that, if positive, could enable a decision to move toward a registration study. -- Enrollment in the ongoing Phase 2 trial cohort evaluating the safety and efficacy of SY-1425 in combination with azacitidine in RARA or IRF8 biomarker-positive patients with newly diagnosed AML who are not suitable candidates for standard chemotherapy is expected to be completed in mid-2019. -- The updated data on phase II trial of SY-1425 in combination with azacitidine in newly diagnosed AML patients who are not suitable candidates for standard chemotherapy is expected in the second half of 2019. -- Initial data from the phase I trials of SY-1365 as a single agent and in combination with standard-of-care therapies in ovarian cancer is expected in Q4, 2019.



4. Xencor Inc. (XNCR)



Gained 13.85% to close Tuesday's trading at $38.56.



News: No news



Near-term Catalysts:



-- Initial data from Phase 1 study of XmAb13676 in patients with B-cell malignancies are expected in the second half of 2019. -- Initial data from Phase 1 study of XmAb18087 in patients with neuroendocrine tumors or gastrointestinal stromal tumors are expected in the second half of 2019. -- Initial data from DUET-2, a Phase 1 study of XmAb20717 (PD-1 x CTLA-4) in patients with advanced solid tumors, are expected in the second half of 2019.



5. Atossa Genetics Inc. (ATOS)



Gained 13.79% to close Tuesday's trading at $2.31.



News: No news



Clinical Trials:



-- A phase II study to determine if Oral Endoxifen reduces tumor activity in early stage breast cancer patients in the 'window of opportunity' between diagnosis of breast cancer and surgery. -- A phase II study to determine if Topical Endoxifen reduces mammographic breast density, or MBD (enrollment completed in Sweden). -- A completed phase I study of Topical Endoxifen in men that supports further development in men with gynecomastia induced by androgen deprivation therapy. -- A phase II study of Topical Endoxifen to treat gynecomastia in men being treated with androgen deprivation therapy for prostate cancer. -- A phase II study of Oral Endoxifen in Tamoxifen refractory breast cancer patients.



6. Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO)



Xenetic Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, research and development of next-generation biologic drugs and novel orphan oncology therapeutics.



Gained 12.25% to close Tuesday's trading at $9.16.



News: A one-for-twelve reverse stock split of the Company's issued and outstanding common stock was implemented.



