RM Sotheby's And Formula 1 Present Michael Schumacher's Championship-Winning Ferrari F2002 In Abu Dhabi

LONDON, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RM Sotheby's has announced early featured entries for the company's sale at the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX 2019, held in partnership with Formula 1 on 30 November. Aligning perfectly with the auction's setting, RM Sotheby's has secured Michael Schumacher's Championship-winning2002 Ferrari F2002 to headline the sale, alongside a beautifully restored, low-mileage 1990 Ferrari F40 signed by 4-time Formula 1World Champion Sebastien Vettel.

The 2002 Ferrari F2002, chassis no. 219, was a pivotal piece of machinery in the 2002 Formula 1 season, which quickly became a race for second place as the legendary Michael Schumacher finished 1st or 2nd in every race. Chassis no. 219 saw victory in the hands of Schumacher at three Grands Prix in 2002, including at Imola, Zeltweg, and Magny Cours, the last of which would secure Schumacher his 5th World Drivers' Championship title; with six races remaining in the season it remains the shortest time in which a World Drivers' Title has ever been clinched. Ferrari also secured the Constructors' Championship title that year, with the F2002 seeing further podium finishes with teammate Rubens Barrichello, who finished as runner up in the Drivers' Championship.

Chassis no. 219 was used as a test car in the remainder of the 2002 races and retired following the season. It has since been held in significant private collections across multiple continents. Considered one of the most significant Formula 1 cars and representative of Ferrari and Schumacher's golden era as reigning champions, the F2002 is estimated to bring $5,500,000 - $7,500,000 in Abu Dhabi later this year. A percentage of proceeds from the sale of the F2002 will be donated to the Keep Fighting Foundation, founded by Michael Schumacher's family. The Foundation seeks to continue his charitable work in achieving cultural and social benefits. Additional information on Keep Fighting's efforts and activities is available at keepfighting.ms.

Offered alongside the GP racer is a 1990 Ferrari F40, which appeared at the announcement of RM Sotheby's and Formula 1's global partnership at the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2019 earlier this spring and was ceremoniously signed by World Champion driver Sebastian Vettel. (Estimate: $1,500,000 - $1,750,000).

