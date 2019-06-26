Valuation Research Group (VRG), the international affiliates of Valuation Research Corporation (VRC), a leading provider of independent valuation support, announced an affiliate agreement with ValueTrust Financial Advisors SE (ValueTrust) to offer global valuation and financial advisory services in Germany, Austria and Switzerland (DACH).

"ValueTrust is one of the top valuation and financial advisory firms in the DACH region, and we are proud to partner with them," said PJ Patel, Co-CEO of VRC. "The region remains one of the brightest spots in Europe and we look forward to working with Prof. Dr. Christian Aders, Florian Starck and the rest of the talented team at ValueTrust. Our partnership with the ValueTrust team further underscores our commitment to deepen our capabilities in the region as we continue to grow our global services offering."

ValueTrust provides expert-based business valuation and financial advisory for executives and investors in demanding situations: transactions, restructuring and reorganisation, dispute and arbitration as well as strategic value and portfolio management. ValueTrust supports its clients in an experience-based, partnership-based and independent spirit by clearly focusing on sustainable, practicable solutions that are both theoretically and legally sound. ValueTrust's advisory approach is based on years of project experience, the skills of its professionals, a trustful cooperation with its clients as well as the support of industry-experienced senior advisors.

Said Prof. Dr. Christian Aders, Managing Director of ValueTrust, "We are delighted to partner with Valuation Research Group and look forward to adding our experience in Germany, Austria and Switzerland to expand VRG's global reach."

About VRG

VRG is a global valuation practice that furnishes expert and independent opinions of value for solvency, fairness, business enterprises, intangible assets, capital stock, equity interests, real estate and fixed assets. VRG has a network of over 1,300 professionals located in offices throughout continental Europe and the United Kingdom, Brazil, China, India, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, Australia and the United States. The U.S. practice operates as VRC.

About VRC

Valuation Research Corporation is a full-service, independent, global valuation firm. Our focal point is exclusively valuations that offer judgment beyond modeling. The result provides an accurate and customized view of the value of your business. Since 1975, our 150 domestic employees and international affiliates numbering over 1,150 valuation professionals has provided objective, supportable conclusions of value to domestic and international clients. VRC has locations in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Cincinnati, Dallas, Milwaukee, New York, Princeton, San Francisco, and Tampa; as well as international affiliates in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, Germany, India, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, Singapore, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

