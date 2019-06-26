NTT Communications Corporation (NTT Com), the ICT solutions and international communications business within the NTT Group (TOKYO:9432), and Symmetry Holding Inc. (Symmetry), a U.S.-based leading provider of SAP managed services, announced today that Secure-24 Intermediate Holdings, Inc. (Secure-24), wholly owned subsidiary of NTT Com, entered into a definitive agreement on June 26 (Japan Standard Time), pursuant to which Secure-24 will wholly acquire Symmetry.

Managed services are one of the key capabilities NTT Com is strengthening to support its clients' digital transformations as a DX Enabler. Secure-24 has been playing key roles for delivering such capabilities especially in the U.S. market. Symmetry possesses extensive expertise in SAP managed services, which it delivers to large enterprise clients in diverse industries including consumer products, life sciences, manufacturing and high-tech in the U.S., the world's largest market for managed services. Symmetry also offers migration and operations services for SAP S/4 HANA, a flexible, high-speed platform, which is expected to be widely deployed.

"The acquisition of Symmetry allows us to strengthen the comprehensive managed services we provide to our customers, while opening doors to new opportunities," said Mike BeDell, Chief Executive Officer, Secure-24. "With the combined expertise of both companies and Symmetry's extensive portfolio of managed SAP services we are now in a position to deliver greater value to our customers around the world."

"For more than 20 years, Symmetry has been committed to delivering the highest quality SAP cloud hosting and application management services to the market and our customers," said Pete Stevenson, Chairman and CEO of Symmetry. "We look forward to delivering even greater value to our customers with the expanded offerings and global resources that Secure-24 offers, without sacrificing the high touch support and commitment to success our team executes on and our customers have come to expect."

The transaction is expected to close in 2019 and is subject to regulatory approvals. Through this 100 percent acquisition, Symmetry's unique strengths will be fully integrated into the NTT Com ecosystem, including its total managed IT service, as well as cloud, network and data center services, for increasingly robust managed operation and maintenance of clients' hybrid IT environments.

NTT Com will continue to enhance its technical and business systems to sustainably deliver managed services that drive digital transformation for clients.

Overview of Symmetry Corporation: Symmetry Holding Inc. Established: 1998 Chairman CEO: Pete Stevenson Headquarters: Wisconsin, USA Business: IT managed services focused on SAP Main industries: Consumer products, life sciences, manufacturing and high-tech

About NTT Communications

NTT Communications solves the world's technology challenges by helping enterprises overcome complexity and risk in their ICT environments with managed IT infrastructure solutions. These solutions are backed by our worldwide infrastructure, including industry leading, global tier-1 public and private networks reaching over 190 countries/regions, and more than 400,000m2 of the world's most advanced data center facilities. Our global professional services teams provide consultation and architecture for the resiliency and security required for your business success, and our scale and global capabilities are unsurpassed. Combined with NTT Data, NTT Security, NTT DOCOMO and Dimension Data, we are NTT Group.

www.ntt.com Twitter@NTTcom Facebook@NTTcom LinkedIn@NTTcom

About Secure-24

Secure-24, an NTT Communications Company, has 18 years of experience delivering mission critical application hosting, comprehensive managed IT, and cloud services to enterprises worldwide. Secure-24's focus on superior service, support, governance and compliance has driven industry-leading client satisfaction rates. The company is an SAP certified Hosting, HANA, and Cloud Partner, a Microsoft Gold Partner and an Oracle Gold Partner managing Oracle E-Business Suite, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards and Hyperion applications across all industries for businesses of every size. Secure-24 has been named one of Computerworld's 100 Best Places to Work in IT for six consecutive years.

Visit www.secure-24.com to learn more about Secure-24 products and services.

About Symmetry

Symmetry manages complex SAP implementations on a global scale for more than 200 of the world's leading enterprises. With its proprietary client-centric business model The Symmetry Way combined with the industry's most advanced SAP hosting platform and industry leading ControlPanelGRC software suite, Symmetry delivers expert, high-touch SAP application management services across all deployment environments, including on-premise, hosted, and private, public and hybrid cloud. With more than 23 years in business, Symmetry has built a base of expertise unmatched by any other independent SAP service provider. An SAP partner since 2005, Symmetry is certified in SAP Hosting, Cloud and SAP HANA Operations. Symmetry is based in Brookfield, Wis. with locations across North America and Europe.

Learn more at https://symmetrycorp.com

