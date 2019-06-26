sprite-preloader
26.06.2019 | 08:05
Bayport Management Ltd: Actvest BML Communique - IPO Communique

Bayport Management Ltd

Business Registration Number: C08054787 c/o DTOS Ltd
10th Floor, Standard Chartered Tower, 19 Cybercity, Ebene, Republic of Mauritius

Communiqué

Bayport Management Ltd ("BML"), a leading provider of at- source credit solutions, transactional banking and insurance products in emerging and frontier markets, along with its shareholders are evaluating various strategic options with respect to BML, which may include an initial public offering.

At this point in time, no decisions have been taken as to whether BML or its shareholders will proceed with any such transaction. If BML and its shareholders decide to proceed with any transaction, further announcements will be made in due course in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

For further information please contact Dana Mclean

By Order of the Board DTOS Ltd

COMPANY SECRETARY

26th June 2019
The Board of Directors of Bayport
Management Limited accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this communiqué, issued pursuant to Listing Rule 11.3.

Attachments

  • Actvest BML Communique - IPO Commmunique 24 June (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a59be4a1-e21f-418c-a1e5-33321d061df4)
  • Actvest BML Communique - IPO Commmunique 24 June (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6212bcb4-06ad-4798-8731-828f7e07df4d)

