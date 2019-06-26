Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB: Oasmia presents full-year report and status in the Board's review through audiocast on June 28

Oasmia will hold an audiocast and telephone conference on Friday 28 June at 09:00 (CET) to present the company's full-year report for the financial year 2018/2019 and the status of the board's previously communicated review of the company.

The presentation of the full-year report and the status of the board's review will be in English.

The audiocast is viewed via the link https://tv.streamfabriken.com/oasmia-year-end-report . It will be possible to ask textual questions directly via the Audiocast solution.

Telephone number for the conference call is

SE: +46 850558350

UK: +44 3333009035

US: +1 8335268384

For further information, please contact

IR@Oasmia.com

