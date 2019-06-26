Regulatory News:

Carbon, the world's leading digital manufacturing company and Arkema (Paris:AKE), a pioneer in advanced liquid resins solutions through its Sartomer business line, announce a strategic partnership through an investment in the startup's capital, to deliver a new era of materials performance and supply chain model for Carbon's manufacturing partners.

Rapid advances in additive manufacturing are changing the way products are designed and manufactured in many industries. Carbon and Arkema, through its Sartomer business line, are bringing materials at the leading edge of innovation, disrupting the supply chain model, delivering new technologies to take digital manufacturing to the mainstream.

Since its inception in 2013, Carbon and Sartomer have been driving innovation to scale process technology and resin manufacturing to enable parts made by Digital Light Synthesis technology to be increasingly reliable and cost-competitive. This collaboration generated holistic solutions that already proved to change mass production in sports, dental and consumer goods markets.

Arkema has taken part, with an investment of US$ 20 million, to Carbon Growth Funding Round to support the next generation of fully integrated digital manufacturing platforms with a deeper collaboration, cutting edge materials and innovative solutions. Carbon and Arkema share a common vision for the industry in terms of strategic partnerships, tailored solutions for customers and material sustainability. This alliance is an exciting opportunity for both companies to dramatically grow the pipeline of production applications driving volume and revenues, through advanced materials technology.

"We are eager to continue and strengthen our joint efforts in delivering Carbon next generation products and full solutions to our partners customers, disrupting the way parts are mass manufactured and accelerating new market opportunities," said Thierry Le Hénaff, Chairman and CEO of Arkema

"Since Carbon's early days, Arkema has been an important partner to us. It's rewarding to see all the amazing outcomes of our work together over the years bringing new, innovative materials to market" said Carbon CEO and Co-Founder, Dr. Joseph DeSimone.

Carbon's mission is to reinvent how polymer products are designed, engineered, manufactured, and delivered towards a digital and sustainable future. Based in Silicon Valley, Carbon brings together innovations in software, hardware, and material science to deliver industry-leading digital manufacturing solutions. With Carbon's ground-breaking Digital Light Synthesis technology and broad family of programmable liquid resins, manufacturers can unlock new business opportunities such as mass customization, on-demand inventory, and previously impossible product designs. The Carbon Platform allows customers to build uniquely differentiated products while reducing waste and time to market. To learn more, visit www.Carbon3d.com, like the Carbon Facebook page, or follow Carbon on Instagram and Twitter at @Carbon.

3D Printing Solutions by Arkema.

Led by its flagship brands including N3xtDimension liquid resins, Rilsan biosourced polyamide 11, and ultra-high-performance Kepstan PEKK polymer, 3D Printing Solutions by Arkema opens an unlimited array of possibilities for all major 3D manufacturing technologies.

A designer of materials and innovative solutions, Arkema shapes materials and creates new uses that accelerate customer performance. Our balanced business portfolio spans high-performance materials, industrial specialties and coating solutions. Our globally recognized brands are ranked among the leaders in the markets we serve. Reporting annual sales of €8.8 billion in 2018, we employ approximately 20,000 people worldwide and operate in close to 55 countries. We are committed to active engagement with all our stakeholders. Our research centers in North America, France and Asia concentrate on advances in bio-based products, new energies, water management, electronic solutions, lightweight materials and design, home efficiency and insulation. www.arkema.com

